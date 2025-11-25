This it bag has a legion of celebrity fans and with 20% in Black Friday sales, now is the time to invest

Of all the handbags we’ve seen on the arms of celebrities across 2025, one stands out as the ‘it’ style of the year. The New York by DeMellier and its identical, more compact, younger sibling, the Midi New York by DeMellier have been carried by A-listers including Katie Holmes, Renée Zellweger and Reese Witherspoon, with each name spotted wearing the same bag in different fabrics and colourways. Suggesting that this practical piece is the style to invest in this season.

Whether in classic black leather, soft, mocha suede, or the brand’s neutral, sand-coloured grain leather, both the New York and Midi New York tote exude timeless elegance and are extremely versatile thanks to their sophisticated silhouette. And, even better, they’re both currently 20% off (alongside lots of other styles) in DeMellier’s Black Friday sale, with the code BF20 at the checkout.

This classic tote is a great style for everyday, and the timeless colourways on offer will slip elegantly into any capsule wardrobe and work throughout the season. While there are more timely iterations, such as trending brown suede, even these directional fabric choices will still hold their own come the spring.

If you haven’t already got a timeless designer handbag in your winter capsule wardrobe, you can’t go wrong by investing in a DeMellier bag. Loved by celebrities and Royalty, Kate Middleton has also been spotted with the brand's exceptional leather handbags.

The large New York and the New York Midi are two extremely popular designs from the brand, although the extensive collection covers a multitude of different shapes and fabrications to suit every taste. Thanks to their timeless designs and under £1000 price point, DeMellier is generally thought of as an affordable quiet luxury bag brand, and this investment label continues to gain in popularity.

woman&home’s fashion editor Rivkie Baum says of the bag, "The New York and the Midi iteration are particularly popular thanks to their timeless but modern design. Wearable through the seasons and round the clock, these bags are excellent investment styles that you can enjoy for years to come. The timeless designs and focus on core neutral colours mean that these bags will really max out their cost per wear, and look great while doing it".

At 20% off for Black Friday, with the code BF20 at the checkout, there has never been a better time to treat yourself or a loved one to a bag that they can get joy out of for years to come.

