This it bag has a legion of celebrity fans and with 20% in Black Friday sales, now is the time to invest

Of all the handbags we’ve seen on the arms of celebrities across 2025, one stands out as the ‘it’ style of the year. The New York by DeMellier and its identical, more compact, younger sibling, the Midi New York by DeMellier have been carried by A-listers including Katie Holmes, Renée Zellweger and Reese Witherspoon, with each name spotted wearing the same bag in different fabrics and colourways. Suggesting that this practical piece is the style to invest in this season.
Whether in classic black leather, soft, mocha suede, or the brand’s neutral, sand-coloured grain leather, both the New York and Midi New York tote exude timeless elegance and are extremely versatile thanks to their sophisticated silhouette. And, even better, they’re both currently 20% off (alongside lots of other styles) in DeMellier’s Black Friday sale, with the code BF20 at the checkout.
This classic tote is a great style for everyday, and the timeless colourways on offer will slip elegantly into any capsule wardrobe and work throughout the season. While there are more timely iterations, such as trending brown suede, even these directional fabric choices will still hold their own come the spring.
Styled with jeans and a blazer, Katie Holmes proves this bag is the ultimate accessory for an elevated finishing touch. She’s carrying the New York Midi in mocha suede, and the mocha smooth suede colourway, one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025. A softer alternative to black, it looks extremely polished and works with everything from tailoring to denim.
Reese Witherspoon was spotted carrying the same New York Midi in DeMellier’s black small grain leather, with the classic material and colour making it an incredibly versatile option for day or evening. It’s easily one of the most timeless designer handbags on the market right now, with the style complementing Reese’s classic navy skirt suit and slingback heels perfectly.
While we love the Midi New York with its top handles and detachable crossbody strap, it’s designed as a smaller version of DeMellier’s iconic New York bag so it just carries the essentials. This wasn’t big enough for Renée Zellweger, or at least her character in Only Murders in the Building, as she was spotted carrying the larger size of the bag while filming in New York.
Available in suede or soft leather, and in burgundy, black, mocha brown and white, this sleek shoulder bag is a must-have accessory. With a baguette-style silhouette, this bag has a delightfully nostalgic feel, but with a modern execution. The long shoulder strap ensures you can carry it in comfort too.
With a main compartment, zip pocket, and slip pocket, there's plenty of space to organise all of your essentials in Demellier's The Midi Hudson bag. This tan hue has a bohemian feel that will work year-round and work beautifully with other neutral colourways, but it will look particularly chic when teamed with mid-blue jeans.
This timeless crossbody is sophisticated, chic and super versatile. Available in black, brown and a sand-toned leather or suede, the neutral tones ooze elegance. The crossbody strap makes it easy to carry, and the saddle silhouette is one that once again feels updated for 2025, but with a nostalgic feel that renders it timeless.
If you haven’t already got a timeless designer handbag in your winter capsule wardrobe, you can’t go wrong by investing in a DeMellier bag. Loved by celebrities and Royalty, Kate Middleton has also been spotted with the brand's exceptional leather handbags.
The large New York and the New York Midi are two extremely popular designs from the brand, although the extensive collection covers a multitude of different shapes and fabrications to suit every taste. Thanks to their timeless designs and under £1000 price point, DeMellier is generally thought of as an affordable quiet luxury bag brand, and this investment label continues to gain in popularity.
woman&home’s fashion editor Rivkie Baum says of the bag, "The New York and the Midi iteration are particularly popular thanks to their timeless but modern design. Wearable through the seasons and round the clock, these bags are excellent investment styles that you can enjoy for years to come. The timeless designs and focus on core neutral colours mean that these bags will really max out their cost per wear, and look great while doing it".
At 20% off for Black Friday, with the code BF20 at the checkout, there has never been a better time to treat yourself or a loved one to a bag that they can get joy out of for years to come.
