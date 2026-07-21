Not Samba, not Tokyo, Kelly Brook’s latest adidas shoes are a comfortable and sleek buy you can wear with almost any look

In a delicious dark brown colourway, her Stan Smith lo ballet shoes could be the hero shoe of the summer

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Kelly Brook on ITV Loose Women
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Originally debuting last year and re-released last month, Kelly Brook has brought the adidas Stan Smith lo ballet shoes back onto our fashion radar. Updated in a handful of new colourways, including the presenter's choice of trending dark brown. This low-profile ballet flat is a fashionable foray for the sporty brand most associated with comfortable trainers.

Proving just how comfortable the shoe is, Kelly danced while recording at the Heart Radio studio. Spotted in the ‘aurora coffee’ shade of the Stan Smith ballet flats, the shoe features the Stan Smith signature perforated stripes on the sides, as well as the same almond-shaped toe and sleek silhouette as the OG trainers. A refined option for sneaker lovers, this ballet flat is a quiet luxury update you can wear for more polished events.

Kelly styled the ballet flats with an easy-going summer look, proving that they’re a shoe you can slip on with any outfit this season. She opted for a pair of lightwash, slightly distressed denim shorts, a simple scoop-neck t-shirt, and an unbuttoned shirt, worn as a casual layering piece for the breezier weather.

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