Originally debuting last year and re-released last month, Kelly Brook has brought the adidas Stan Smith lo ballet shoes back onto our fashion radar. Updated in a handful of new colourways, including the presenter's choice of trending dark brown. This low-profile ballet flat is a fashionable foray for the sporty brand most associated with comfortable trainers.

Proving just how comfortable the shoe is, Kelly danced while recording at the Heart Radio studio. Spotted in the ‘aurora coffee’ shade of the Stan Smith ballet flats, the shoe features the Stan Smith signature perforated stripes on the sides, as well as the same almond-shaped toe and sleek silhouette as the OG trainers. A refined option for sneaker lovers, this ballet flat is a quiet luxury update you can wear for more polished events.

Kelly styled the ballet flats with an easy-going summer look, proving that they’re a shoe you can slip on with any outfit this season. She opted for a pair of lightwash, slightly distressed denim shorts, a simple scoop-neck t-shirt, and an unbuttoned shirt, worn as a casual layering piece for the breezier weather.

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EXACT MATCH adidas Stan Smith Lo Ballet Shoes £85 at adidas Reviews for these adidas shoes couldn't be more glowing, with one shopper going so far as to say that they're the ‘softest shoes ever.’ Another said, “Very stylish, simple, but elegant. work with anything - dressing up or down.” While a third added, “Love everything from the comfort and quality.” Fitflop Delicato Poise Leather Mary Janes £100 at Fitflop Like Kelly's adidas shoes, this pair from Fitflop are made from real leather and brings a lightly sporty, yet still luxe feel to the classic ballet flat. They're big on comfort, too, with ultra-flexible soles, arch contour and shock-absorbing cushioning on hand to keep you comfortable all day. M&S Suede Single Strap Mary Jane Trainers £50 at M&S If it's the trainer-hybrid element of Kelly's shoes that's hooked you in, this pair of M&S Mary Jane trainers might be just what you're after. They're made from suede for a luxe finish, with a low profile for a sleek finish. Like our other picks, they also feature comfort tech in the form of M&S's Insolia Flex.

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