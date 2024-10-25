We're taking styling tips from Katie Holmes on how to wear a trench coat - paired with light denim jeans, a patterned shirt, and leather loafers

Katie Holmes is a master at transitional dressing; known for her approachable, effortlessly chic looks, there is no one we'd rather come to for advice on layering winter staples, including a trench coat.

If you're wondering how to style a trench coat for the tricky transitional weather, Holme's outfit from earlier this year offers the perfect inspiration. Her styling is both practical and chic, showing how to build an outfit that's layered enough for cool days yet light enough to avoid that bulky feeling that winter staples, such as knitwear, can create.

For this outing, she paired straight leg blue jeans with a classic blue and white striped shirt, an essential that brings structure and a pop pattern to this look. Over this, she adds a fabulous trench coat, which adds to the effortless feel, while understated loafers finish off the look with a contemporary edge. Of course, she adds oval sunglasses and a black leather handbag.

L'Academie Marianna Ayisa Trench Coat $358 at Revolve Nothing beats an elegant trench coat for the cooler season, and this pick is ideal if you're looking for the a long cut design that will keep you warm through the winter. Layer over a blouse, and the best wool jumper for a winning outfit. Maeve Heritage Trench Coat $178 at Anthropology If you've been seeing "barn jackets" trending online then you'll known that this heritage jacket is right on trend. This coat combines form and function with handy flap pockets and a sleek yet relaxed fit. Zara Waxed Effect Trench Coat $129 at Zara This trench coat is an absolute winner, with a contrast corduroy collar, a wax finish, long sleeves and buttoned tabs it gives off that minimalist luxury feel without the designer price tag.

H&M Straight Regular Jeans $34.99 at H&M These cotton denim jeans have a soft, relaxed fit that's perfect for everyday wear. Style with a smart blouse or piece of knitwear, and finish with a stylish trench coat and loafers. Zara Collection Striped Shirt $49.90 at Zara If you're looking for a new go-to staple for your capsule wardrobe this shirt should be a top contender. Made of 100% cotton and featuring a v-neck lapel collar and long sleeves this shirt is understated yet super chic. GAP Vegan Leather Loafers $69.95 at GAP Who can deny the appeal of a leather loafer? And this pair are also cruelty free, made from vegan leather. You'll reach for these shoes time and time again, team with denim jeans, skirts, or even dresses.

This look is a reminder of how effortlessly a trench coat can pull together a casual, daytime outfit, especially when paired with denim. Choosing straight leg jeans keeps this whole outfit refined and laid-back, however, you could choose any cut of jeans and this outfit would have the same allure. Opt for a pair of the best wide leg jeans or your favorite barrel leg jeans and add some leather loafers for an excellent, ready-to-wear look.

Plus this style is seriously trending in the fashion world at the moment, and lots of our favourite a-listers have been spotted in them, from Sienna Miller to Eva Mendes.