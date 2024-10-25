We're taking styling tips from Katie Holmes on how to wear a trench coat - paired with light denim jeans, a patterned shirt, and leather loafers
This look from the archive perfectly masters the art of trench coat styling
Katie Holmes is a master at transitional dressing; known for her approachable, effortlessly chic looks, there is no one we'd rather come to for advice on layering winter staples, including a trench coat.
If you're wondering how to style a trench coat for the tricky transitional weather, Holme's outfit from earlier this year offers the perfect inspiration. Her styling is both practical and chic, showing how to build an outfit that's layered enough for cool days yet light enough to avoid that bulky feeling that winter staples, such as knitwear, can create.
For this outing, she paired straight leg blue jeans with a classic blue and white striped shirt, an essential that brings structure and a pop pattern to this look. Over this, she adds a fabulous trench coat, which adds to the effortless feel, while understated loafers finish off the look with a contemporary edge. Of course, she adds oval sunglasses and a black leather handbag.
Shop similar overcoats
Nothing beats an elegant trench coat for the cooler season, and this pick is ideal if you're looking for the a long cut design that will keep you warm through the winter. Layer over a blouse, and the best wool jumper for a winning outfit.
If you've been seeing "barn jackets" trending online then you'll known that this heritage jacket is right on trend. This coat combines form and function with handy flap pockets and a sleek yet relaxed fit.
Shop Katie Holmes Look
These cotton denim jeans have a soft, relaxed fit that's perfect for everyday wear. Style with a smart blouse or piece of knitwear, and finish with a stylish trench coat and loafers.
If you're looking for a new go-to staple for your capsule wardrobe this shirt should be a top contender. Made of 100% cotton and featuring a v-neck lapel collar and long sleeves this shirt is understated yet super chic.
This look is a reminder of how effortlessly a trench coat can pull together a casual, daytime outfit, especially when paired with denim. Choosing straight leg jeans keeps this whole outfit refined and laid-back, however, you could choose any cut of jeans and this outfit would have the same allure. Opt for a pair of the best wide leg jeans or your favorite barrel leg jeans and add some leather loafers for an excellent, ready-to-wear look.
Plus this style is seriously trending in the fashion world at the moment, and lots of our favourite a-listers have been spotted in them, from Sienna Miller to Eva Mendes.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
