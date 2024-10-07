Katie Holmes' sultry sheer lace dress and black blazer blend is so gorgeous it made us gasp - and her vampy red lip to the look to the next level
Katie's striking lace dress, sleek blazer and bold red lip look is the definition of elevated chic dressing
Katie Holmes' blend of a sheer lace dress, a timeless black blazer and a scarlet lip has got us taking notes on how to take night out dressing to the next level this winter.
With the festive season right around the corner, it's the perfect time to start collecting outfit inspiration for the party looks we're going to rely on throughout the holidays. Forget the casual denim jeans and cosy knitwear of our autumn capsule wardrobes, festive parties are all about sequins, sleek and sophisticated maxi dresses, and towering heels that elevate any look before being thrown off on the dance floor.
With that in mind, Katie Holmes' party look from back in February is the perfect look to recreate over the holidays and will dazzle at any and every event you're invited to.
Stepping out at the Michael Kors Fashion Show in February, Katie looked impossibly elegant in a sultry and sheer lace maxi dress, pairing the statement piece with a chic, black longline blazer and statement white accessories.
Shop Katie Holmes' Look
With an opaque inner lining, this figure-skimming midi dress from Nordstrom is a great lookalike for Katie Holmes' dress that gives some extra coverage to make the style more wearable. The v-neckline is super flattering, with the lace floating down to a jagged hem that creates a fun and playful look.
A basic wardrobe staple, this black blazer from H&M is a versatile piece you can style in many different ways. This one is perfect especially when it comes to elevated party wear, with its fitted tailoring, sleek notch lapels and luxe satin lining.
The asymmetric straps bringing a super modern touch to these stylish slingback heels not only look elegant, but also help to keep your foot grounded in the cushioned footbed for ultimate comfort. The flared block heel sits at a comfortable 2" and the off-white shade is impossibly versatile.
With a straight silhouette, this long sleeve lace midi dress from John Lewis is super flattering and easy to wear. Its built in slip dress gives plenty of coverage while still allowing the lace to shine and the high neckline is so chic.
Available in both a normal and wide width, getting a comfortable fit with these white heels is easy. Boasting an easy to walk in 2 1/2" heel plus contour technology that holds the foot in place, you'll have nothing to worry about as you dance the night away.
With a more free-flowing silhouette than other lace maxi dresses on the market, this stunning piece from Free People is super versatile. The square neckline, embroidered lace fabric, and beautiful ruffled trim details create a unique and layered look that works for party wear or more casual styles depending on your accessories and we love the opaque lace look.
To let the intricate pattern of the lace shine, Katie opted to wear a sultry black bralette and pair of high-waisted hot pants underneath the sheer dress, relying only on her longline blazer to give her some coverage. But the dress style would look equally stunning paired with a black slip dress and you could style it with either a mini to show off some leg or a matching maxi.
The feminine, floating dress was beautifully offset by the structured blazer, with the crisp tailoring at the collar and shoulders bringing an elevated and more styled look to the outfit.
We also love her versatile accessories that are easily paired with a number of party outfits. Against the black, her white strappy heels and matching clutch bag create a striking monochrome look, bringing a more playful touch than black accessories would have.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
A practical addition to the outfit, Katie added a pair of sheer black tights to the look, giving herself some more coverage underneath the lace and creating a surprisingly chic style alongside her peep toe heels.
Keeping her jewellery to a minimum, Katie accessorised with a simple and sleek pair of dangling earrings and a selection of glimmering rings.
Her makeup was all about the base, with a flawless foundation giving her glowing skin while a generous sweeping of bronzer brought colour and dimension to her chiselled cheeks.
A stunning metallic pink eyeshadow brought a fun pop of colour to her makeup look, with a deep red lipstick in a satiny finish complimenting the tone beautifully.
Her hair was styled in cascading waves that framed her face, with her bags styled so they swept up and away from her features to open up her eyes and create tonnes of volume at the root. We love this tousled look which brings texture to the sleek black outfit and can be recreated easily by loosely curling the hair with a curling wand and then messing up those perfect curls with some salt spray. Simply work the product through the hair after curling in a scrunching motion to create texture and bounce.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
Delimira Padded T-shirt Bra Review: “A comfy full cup bra that creates a smooth and flattering shape”
The simple yet chic design is a lingerie staple - and it's available on Amazon
By Matilda Stanley Published
-
Duchess Sophie is the picture of bold elegance in dark florals with candy pink nails
The Duchess of Edinburgh's sophisticated outfit proved that florals and shades of pink work just as well in autumn as they do in summer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Delimira Padded T-shirt Bra Review: “A comfy full cup bra that creates a smooth and flattering shape”
The simple yet chic design is a lingerie staple - and it's available on Amazon
By Matilda Stanley Published
-
Jennifer Aniston stuns in leather mini dress and pointed-toe heels - this elevated LBD is the classy style we're copying for party season
Jennifer Aniston looked effortlessly cool in a leather mini dress for an appearance on a US talk show
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Katie Holmes’ red jumpsuit is elevated casual wear at its best - it’s chic and comfortable for everyday wear
Katie Holmes knows how to keep comfortable in style - we're taking style notes from her stunning laid-back look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Helen Skelton just wore the most elegant powder blue jumper and floral midi skirt – with beautiful colour alternatives to traditional autumn hues
Helen Skelton brightened up the dreary autumn weather with a pop of pastels
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Victoria Beckham’s wide-leg jeans and turtle neck jumper combination is the elevated casual style we're relying on to keep us cosy and chic this season
Victoria Beckham's casual-chic look is the style we're relying on this season to keep us cosy and warm
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Pippa Middleton nailed Parisian chic with three classic items you probably already have in your closet – her classy look is easy to recreate
Pippa offers a masterclass in ultra chic styling when the temperature drops
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Cat Deeley glows in oversized leather shorts and matching knee high boots - it's the perfect sophisticated party outfit for this year's festive season
Styling leather shorts can feel like a daunting task, but Cat Deeley has proved they're a party outfit staple
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Skechers Summits review: These slip-on trainers are ultra comfortable and perfect for everyday wear
Skechers Summits boast cushioned soles and a sleek design - plus they're currently reduced on Amazon
By Molly Smith Published