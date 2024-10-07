Katie Holmes' sultry sheer lace dress and black blazer blend is so gorgeous it made us gasp - and her vampy red lip to the look to the next level

Katie Holmes' blend of a sheer lace dress, a timeless black blazer and a scarlet lip has got us taking notes on how to take night out dressing to the next level this winter.

With the festive season right around the corner, it's the perfect time to start collecting outfit inspiration for the party looks we're going to rely on throughout the holidays. Forget the casual denim jeans and cosy knitwear of our autumn capsule wardrobes, festive parties are all about sequins, sleek and sophisticated maxi dresses, and towering heels that elevate any look before being thrown off on the dance floor.

With that in mind, Katie Holmes' party look from back in February is the perfect look to recreate over the holidays and will dazzle at any and every event you're invited to.

Stepping out at the Michael Kors Fashion Show in February, Katie looked impossibly elegant in a sultry and sheer lace maxi dress, pairing the statement piece with a chic, black longline blazer and statement white accessories.

To let the intricate pattern of the lace shine, Katie opted to wear a sultry black bralette and pair of high-waisted hot pants underneath the sheer dress, relying only on her longline blazer to give her some coverage. But the dress style would look equally stunning paired with a black slip dress and you could style it with either a mini to show off some leg or a matching maxi.

The feminine, floating dress was beautifully offset by the structured blazer, with the crisp tailoring at the collar and shoulders bringing an elevated and more styled look to the outfit.

We also love her versatile accessories that are easily paired with a number of party outfits. Against the black, her white strappy heels and matching clutch bag create a striking monochrome look, bringing a more playful touch than black accessories would have.

A practical addition to the outfit, Katie added a pair of sheer black tights to the look, giving herself some more coverage underneath the lace and creating a surprisingly chic style alongside her peep toe heels.

Keeping her jewellery to a minimum, Katie accessorised with a simple and sleek pair of dangling earrings and a selection of glimmering rings.

Her makeup was all about the base, with a flawless foundation giving her glowing skin while a generous sweeping of bronzer brought colour and dimension to her chiselled cheeks.

A stunning metallic pink eyeshadow brought a fun pop of colour to her makeup look, with a deep red lipstick in a satiny finish complimenting the tone beautifully.

Her hair was styled in cascading waves that framed her face, with her bags styled so they swept up and away from her features to open up her eyes and create tonnes of volume at the root. We love this tousled look which brings texture to the sleek black outfit and can be recreated easily by loosely curling the hair with a curling wand and then messing up those perfect curls with some salt spray. Simply work the product through the hair after curling in a scrunching motion to create texture and bounce.