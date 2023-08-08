Katie Holmes recently stepped out with the best straw bag and a powder blue baby t-shirt
We're adding the bag to our carts ASAP
Katie Holmes, who will forever be hailed as one of our favorite fashion influences ever, just stepped out in the perfect summer to fall outfit with a really cute straw bag.
OK, it goes without saying that Katie Holmes totally epitomizes cool girl style. From her wide leg zebra pants, to her seriously chic black blazer and mini skirt combo, and yes, even those polka dot denim jeans, we've truly never seen the star have a bad outfit. Shocking to no one, her most recent look is certainly no exception, ad we're particularly obsessed with one of her summery accessories.
While out and about in the Soho neighborhood of New York last week, the Dawson's Creek star was spotted wearing a great casual-chic look, consisting of a pair of simple medium wash denim jeans, a small baby blue tee, and probably the cutest straw bag we've ever seen.
To start off the outfit, Katie sported a tried-and-true pair of straight leg, medium wash denim jeans, pairing them with a textured baby blue t-shirt that fit her just perfectly. Styling the look, she threw on a brown leather belt and a matching pair of brown, cat-eye shaped sunglasses, which both added a little bit of edge to the otherwise sweet look - a trick that Katie has mastered to a tee.
For shoes, the actress strutted through the streets in espadrille wedge sandals with black leather detailing, perhaps taking a page out of Kate Middleton's style book? The shoes added just a bit of height to the fairly casual look, elevating it both literally and figuratively just a smidge.
To finish off her easy breezy summer vibes, she finished the whole look off with a super chic straw bag with a crossbody strap, combining practicality and style effortlessly, as per usual.
The raffia crossbody was the perfect addition to her outfit, following suit of so many others who have been donning the popular style this summer. In fact, even Princess Beatrice showed up to Wimbledon last month with a raffia clutch - and if the Royals are sporting a fashion trend, that's how you know it will go down in eternal popularity.
Madewell The Small Transport Crossbody: Straw Edition, $78 (£61) | Zappos
Elevate your casual ensembles carrying the Madewell® The Small Transport Crossbody: Straw Edition - this bag fits everything from your water bottle to your every day essentials, and adds the perfect touch of summer style to your look.
