Katie Holmes nails festive elegance with plum satin dress, red handbag and mustard velvet ballet flats

Katie Holmes never fails to look effortlessly elegant, and her latest look is no exception. Captured in New York, she styled a striking satin purple dress with a laid-back grey denim jacket, a statement red handbag, and the most wonderful yellow velvet ballet flats.

When it comes to dressing during the festive period, there is lots to consider, from finding the perfect Christmas party outfit to curating a warm and practical winter capsule wardrobe. The key to finding the perfect balance between party-ready looks and stylish daywear is, of course, choosing pieces that offer versatile styling options. And Holmes' combination of both an evening wear-ready satin dress and laid-back denim jacket nails this approach.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Katie Holmes' Look

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "The rich colours of Katie's outfits are so festive, and I love that she hasn't been afraid to clash a bold, bright red with a plum purple satin dress. The latter is a layering staple too - it would look great with tights, boots and a chunky knit over the top.".

Her chic grey-wash jacket is from the brand 6397 and is the Chore Coat in Washed Grey, and her vibrant red leather tote bag is the Tod's double-fastening Red Shopper, a style no longer available for purchase. Her fabulous satin dress offer the perfect statement piece for wearing to special occasions.

Another standout feature of this look is her festive yellow velvet ballet flats, from AEYDE which effortlessly add a vibrant pop of colour to the red, purple tones. These shoes would pair perfectly with smart occasion wear—dresses, skirts, tailored trousers—and with laid-back daytime outfits too, for example with your best wide leg jeans, a chunky knitted jumper and a chic trench coat over the top.