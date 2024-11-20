Katie Holmes nails festive elegance with plum satin dress, red handbag and mustard velvet ballet flats

Vibrant colours and layering textures are key for winter styling

Katie Holmes never fails to look effortlessly elegant, and her latest look is no exception. Captured in New York, she styled a striking satin purple dress with a laid-back grey denim jacket, a statement red handbag, and the most wonderful yellow velvet ballet flats.

When it comes to dressing during the festive period, there is lots to consider, from finding the perfect Christmas party outfit to curating a warm and practical winter capsule wardrobe. The key to finding the perfect balance between party-ready looks and stylish daywear is, of course, choosing pieces that offer versatile styling options. And Holmes' combination of both an evening wear-ready satin dress and laid-back denim jacket nails this approach.

Shop Katie Holmes' Look

flat lay image of purple dress
Anne Klein Satin Midi Slipdress

This glossy satin dress has a midi-length design and a sleek silhouette with elegant cutaway shoulders. Pair this with your favourite ballet flats, slingback heels or even with the best knee high boots.

flat lay image of woman wearing purple satin dress
Steve Madden Lucielle Handkerchief Hem Satin Slipdress

This striking washed-satin dress is finished with an asymmetrical hem that's both elegant and sophisticated. Wear this to festive parties, an office soiree, or for dining out at your favourite restaurant.

flat lay image of reiss dress
Reiss Satin Drape Midi Dress in Burgundy

This burgundy satin dress will certainly turn heads. It’s fitted through the body and features tucked-in detail at the waist which is ultra flattering. Watch out for Reiss Black Friday discounts on this dress.

Image of yellow ballet flatsexact match
AEYDE Uma Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats

These velvet Mary Jane flats are the perfect shoe to get you in the festive spirit. In a fabulous mustard shade and featuring a soft velvet material these are one of the best winter accessories to shop.

flat lay image of red leather handbag
Craze London Medium Handbag

This bright red pick has to be one of the best handbags on Amazon. With two large size side pockets and a detachable long strap this handbag is not only super stylish but is also great for everyday use.

flat lay image of grey jacket
Zara Denim Jacket Grey

If you're looking for an effortlessly chic jacket this collared pick with long sleeves is ideal. Layer over dresses this Christmas or with the best Zara jeans and some sleek white trainers.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "The rich colours of Katie's outfits are so festive, and I love that she hasn't been afraid to clash a bold, bright red with a plum purple satin dress. The latter is a layering staple too - it would look great with tights, boots and a chunky knit over the top.".

Her chic grey-wash jacket is from the brand 6397 and is the Chore Coat in Washed Grey, and her vibrant red leather tote bag is the Tod's double-fastening Red Shopper, a style no longer available for purchase. Her fabulous satin dress offer the perfect statement piece for wearing to special occasions.

Another standout feature of this look is her festive yellow velvet ballet flats, from AEYDE which effortlessly add a vibrant pop of colour to the red, purple tones. These shoes would pair perfectly with smart occasion wear—dresses, skirts, tailored trousers—and with laid-back daytime outfits too, for example with your best wide leg jeans, a chunky knitted jumper and a chic trench coat over the top.

