Katie Holmes glows in an autumnal colour palette wearing a vintage burgundy jumpsuit, tan tote bag and stylish black ballet flats
If you're wondering what colours you should be wearing for the cooler months this look will serve as some serious inspiration
Katie Holmes is a constant source of inspiration for us fashion lovers, regularly channelling an effortless style that we can only aspire to. And this vintage burgundy jumpsuit look is no exception, offering the ultimate autumn colour palette.
With the weather turning—let's just say—slightly cooler, it's perhaps time to start considering what will feature in our autumn capsule wardrobe this year. An unwelcome thought for some, but a joy for us lovers of cardigans, overcoats, and layering, and for those who celebrate the return of autumnal tones such as warm reds, browns and khakis.
And Holmes' recent look perfectly captures the upcoming season. Spotted in New York this week, she wore one of the most flattering jumpsuits we've seen. It's burgundy with a subtle checked pattern, and she teamed it with a tan bag, oversized sunglasses, and her go-to footwear choice, black ballet flats. This seasonal colour combination should get you into the mood for autumn in no time!
Holmes' fabulous jumpsuit is actually vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, an item that featured in their spring/summer collection from 1995. It's called the grid print short-sleeve jumpsuit, and her decision to style an archival clothing item with new accessories is something we should all take note of this season.
Plus, getting the maximum wear out of your staples from all seasons, including items from your summer capsule wardrobe, is a very sustainable way to dress.
Shop Katie Holmes' Look
A versatile addition to your wardrobe, this jumpsuit will flatter your figure and elevate your daytime or evening wear. Dress up with heels and fabulous gold jewellery for an evening event, or wear day-to-day with your best white trainers.
This soft slouchy bag is made from suede leather and has a roomy design, perfect for all of your daytime essentials. This bag is already on my autumn wishlist.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this fabulous look, "Red is a huge trend for autumn/winter, but if orangey hues feel a bit bold, burgundy shades are a great direction to go in. As Katie shows, deep red works with both tan and black leather shoes and bags, and there's something about it that just has autumn written all over. Accessorise a similar jumpsuit with a pumpkin spice latte and a cosy knit tied around your shoulders.".
There's something about Katie's Khaite tan leather tote that immediately transports me to cooler months; perhaps it's because the shade resembles fallen leaves or because it's a fashion go-to in autumn. Either way, I love it, and it's super easy to style too.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
She finished off the outfit with the very-much-trending footwear style, ballet flats. These shoes are inescapable at the moment, from Prada's leopard ballet flats to The Row’s leather range of Mary Jane-esque flats. And they look great with almost anything, from styling with maxi-skirts or dresses, to your favourite white jeans outfits, they are a game-changer for autumn styling.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
How to lower blood pressure: 9 ways to control it quickly and without medication
High blood pressure, or hypertension, is one of the most common health conditions in the UK. Here, doctors reveal how you can lower your blood pressure through easy lifestyle changes
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Kate Middleton’s favourite hobby that is ‘less than satisfying’ for King Charles
Kate Middleton's favourite hobby is one her father-in-law isn't a fan of and King Charles took up something else after finding it 'impossible'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Helen Skelton's olive green satin skirt, cosy knit and Chelsea boots delivered style and comfort - it’s the perfect transitional outfit
Helen Skelton styled a satin midi skirt with a short sleeved jumper and boots last autumn and it's still a winning combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Davina McCall proves that cool weather styling is a lot simpler then you think - wearing a flattering denim jumpsuit, tailored coat and black loafers
If you're debating what to include in your autumn wardrobe this layered look will serve as some inspiration
By Molly Smith Published
-
This £35 M&S lookalike of a designer bag worth thousands just blew me away
This has to be one of the retailer's best lookalikes to date
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Rixo's 'iconic' leopard print skirt is back in stock - I've worn mine all summer long and it will see you through autumn too
The bestselling 'Kelly' skirt is a bias-cut midi and a year-round wardrobe staple
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's loose white shirt proves that slouchy chic is the dress code of the season for when comfort calls
Who knew tracksuit bottoms could look so stylish?
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
I never thought I'd embrace the leopard print trend - but this fabulous M&S dress has completely changed my mind
The perfect blend of bold yet understated elegance, this dress is a game-changer
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Lopez masters late summer styling, wearing a breezy black maxi-dress, straw tote bag and oversized shades
We're eager to copy this simple yet sophisticated styling combination
By Molly Smith Published
-
Eva Mendes is making us want to add brighter hues to our autumn wardrobe thanks to her 'very demure' apricot-coloured outfit
Her coral combination is a refreshing departure from the black, grey and navy we normally find ourselves wearing at this time of year
By Caroline Parr Published