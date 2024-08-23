Katie Holmes glows in an autumnal colour palette wearing a vintage burgundy jumpsuit, tan tote bag and stylish black ballet flats

Katie Holmes is a constant source of inspiration for us fashion lovers, regularly channelling an effortless style that we can only aspire to. And this vintage burgundy jumpsuit look is no exception, offering the ultimate autumn colour palette.

With the weather turning—let's just say—slightly cooler, it's perhaps time to start considering what will feature in our autumn capsule wardrobe this year. An unwelcome thought for some, but a joy for us lovers of cardigans, overcoats, and layering, and for those who celebrate the return of autumnal tones such as warm reds, browns and khakis.

And Holmes' recent look perfectly captures the upcoming season. Spotted in New York this week, she wore one of the most flattering jumpsuits we've seen. It's burgundy with a subtle checked pattern, and she teamed it with a tan bag, oversized sunglasses, and her go-to footwear choice, black ballet flats. This seasonal colour combination should get you into the mood for autumn in no time!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes' fabulous jumpsuit is actually vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, an item that featured in their spring/summer collection from 1995. It's called the grid print short-sleeve jumpsuit, and her decision to style an archival clothing item with new accessories is something we should all take note of this season.

Plus, getting the maximum wear out of your staples from all seasons, including items from your summer capsule wardrobe, is a very sustainable way to dress.

Shop Katie Holmes' Look

Coast Cross Front Angel Sleeve Jumpsuit £58 (was £149) at Debenhams A versatile addition to your wardrobe, this jumpsuit will flatter your figure and elevate your daytime or evening wear. Dress up with heels and fabulous gold jewellery for an evening event, or wear day-to-day with your best white trainers. Jigsaw Heckfield Suede Tote Tan £195 at Jigsaw This soft slouchy bag is made from suede leather and has a roomy design, perfect for all of your daytime essentials. This bag is already on my autumn wishlist. Schuh Studded Ballerina Flat Shoes £17.99 (was £30) at Schuh Now discounted, these studded ballerina flats offer an easy and stylish way to elevate your footwear pieces. Wear with denim jeans, dresses, or tailored work outfits.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this fabulous look, "Red is a huge trend for autumn/winter, but if orangey hues feel a bit bold, burgundy shades are a great direction to go in. As Katie shows, deep red works with both tan and black leather shoes and bags, and there's something about it that just has autumn written all over. Accessorise a similar jumpsuit with a pumpkin spice latte and a cosy knit tied around your shoulders.".

There's something about Katie's Khaite tan leather tote that immediately transports me to cooler months; perhaps it's because the shade resembles fallen leaves or because it's a fashion go-to in autumn. Either way, I love it, and it's super easy to style too.

She finished off the outfit with the very-much-trending footwear style, ballet flats. These shoes are inescapable at the moment, from Prada's leopard ballet flats to The Row’s leather range of Mary Jane-esque flats. And they look great with almost anything, from styling with maxi-skirts or dresses, to your favourite white jeans outfits, they are a game-changer for autumn styling.