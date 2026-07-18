Katherine Jenkins is known for her polished style, and her recent trip to Paris, which she documented on Instagram, proved that even in one of the world's most stylish cities, Katherine's poise and elegance still stood out.

But while the star is often seen in a roster of designer ensembles, she showed that just like the rest of us, she loves the high street, too. Snapped in a ruched denim mini dress by M&S and a pair of sandals by Dune London, Katherine accessorised her outfit with a sun-ready wide-brimmed hat and some oversized sunglasses.

The high street pieces worked beautifully together, and Katherine gave her summer staples a luxe upgrade by adding a tan Strathberry Mosaic Bag to complete her look. Easily one of the best affordable designer bags around, this particular design has been carried by several big names, including Kate Middleton, who opted for the off-white, nano iteration at a carol concert back in 2023.

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