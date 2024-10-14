Kate Winslet's vibrant red jumpsuit offers the perfect style inspiration for special occasion wear - we're adding similar styles straight to our baskets

At the Zurich Film Festival, Kate Winslet made a striking appearance to accept the Golden Icon Award. Wearing an outfit that has quickly become the epitome of chic seasonal dressing, she stepped out in a vibrant red jumpsuit styled with a statement black belt and black slingback heels.

This look captures everything you need for elevating your autumn capsule wardrobe. And we love Kate's choice of a jumpsuit over more traditional red-carpet attire, after all, a jumpsuit is way more practical than a dress and looks undeniably sophisticated. Plus, with the arrival of cooler weather, a full-length leg jumpsuit is the perfect solution for practical and stylish occasion-wear.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her exact jumpsuit is from the best British brand, Roland Mouret, who have been renowned for creating some of the best red-carpet looks amongst our favourite celebrities. The piece features a fabulous halter neck, a flowy wide leg silhouette, and a bold red hue.

Not only is this outfit glamorous, but it is also extremely practical for colder weather styling. As we head towards winter, seasonal events will start filling our calendars, from work parties to dinners out, and choosing one of the best jumpsuits will keep you much warmer than a dress. Plus, they are such a versatile and elegant wardrobe staple that can be dressed up or down easily. For example, you could wear day-to-day with a pair of the best white trainers and a trench coat, or swap in some gold jewellery and heels for a special occasion.

What makes this particular look stand out isn't just the fabulous jumpsuit, but it's also the way it is styled. She wears minimal black accessories, including a fabulous statement belt that helps to accentuate her waist, and she finished off the look with a fabulous gold chunky bracelet and black pointy slingback heels. A winning combination that's failsafe for autumn/winter.

Shop Similar Red Jumpsuits

Karen Millen Tailored Full Pleated Halter Neck Jumpsuit £131 (was £219) at Karen Millen This halter neck jumpsuit will certainly make a statement paired with gold jewellery and some glamorous slingback heels. It features ultra-wide legs with pleated detailing that truly make it standout from the crowd. Phase Eight Elika Red Jumpsuit £149 at Phase Eight In a bold red hue this sleeveless jumpsuit is glamorous and perfect for the upcoming season. It features a feminine v-neckline and comes with a matching red scarf that adds further drama to the piece. WeWoreWhat Halter Jumpsuit £144 at Revolve Made from a satin fabric, this jumpsuit is certainly ideal for wearing to special occasions. Pair with black accessories such as strappy heels or ankle boots, or go bold with a statement leopard print clutch bag and matching heels.

Shop Accessories

Anthropologie Wide Ring Hip Belt £80 at Anthropologie If you're looking for a belt to add some dimension to either a jumpsuit or a dress, this is the perfect pick. And it's fabulous gold ring will also add some glamour to your outfit. Missoma Zenyu Link Chunky Chain Bracelet £145 at Missoma Missoma have some of the best bracelets, and this chunky chain is an elegant staple that will last a lifetime. Wear with almost anything, from a denim look to formal dresses. ASOS Salty slingback stiletto mid shoes in black £28 at ASOS Who doesn't need a pair of black slingback heels? And this pair are brilliant value for money and look just as sleek and sophisticated as any designer pair.