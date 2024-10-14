Kate Winslet's vibrant red jumpsuit offers the perfect style inspiration for special occasion wear - we're adding similar styles straight to our baskets
Kate Winslet made a glamorous appearance in red to accept the Golden Icon Award
At the Zurich Film Festival, Kate Winslet made a striking appearance to accept the Golden Icon Award. Wearing an outfit that has quickly become the epitome of chic seasonal dressing, she stepped out in a vibrant red jumpsuit styled with a statement black belt and black slingback heels.
This look captures everything you need for elevating your autumn capsule wardrobe. And we love Kate's choice of a jumpsuit over more traditional red-carpet attire, after all, a jumpsuit is way more practical than a dress and looks undeniably sophisticated. Plus, with the arrival of cooler weather, a full-length leg jumpsuit is the perfect solution for practical and stylish occasion-wear.
Her exact jumpsuit is from the best British brand, Roland Mouret, who have been renowned for creating some of the best red-carpet looks amongst our favourite celebrities. The piece features a fabulous halter neck, a flowy wide leg silhouette, and a bold red hue.
Not only is this outfit glamorous, but it is also extremely practical for colder weather styling. As we head towards winter, seasonal events will start filling our calendars, from work parties to dinners out, and choosing one of the best jumpsuits will keep you much warmer than a dress. Plus, they are such a versatile and elegant wardrobe staple that can be dressed up or down easily. For example, you could wear day-to-day with a pair of the best white trainers and a trench coat, or swap in some gold jewellery and heels for a special occasion.
What makes this particular look stand out isn't just the fabulous jumpsuit, but it's also the way it is styled. She wears minimal black accessories, including a fabulous statement belt that helps to accentuate her waist, and she finished off the look with a fabulous gold chunky bracelet and black pointy slingback heels. A winning combination that's failsafe for autumn/winter.
Shop Similar Red Jumpsuits
This halter neck jumpsuit will certainly make a statement paired with gold jewellery and some glamorous slingback heels. It features ultra-wide legs with pleated detailing that truly make it standout from the crowd.
In a bold red hue this sleeveless jumpsuit is glamorous and perfect for the upcoming season. It features a feminine v-neckline and comes with a matching red scarf that adds further drama to the piece.
Shop Accessories
If you're looking for a belt to add some dimension to either a jumpsuit or a dress, this is the perfect pick. And it's fabulous gold ring will also add some glamour to your outfit.
Missoma have some of the best bracelets, and this chunky chain is an elegant staple that will last a lifetime. Wear with almost anything, from a denim look to formal dresses.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
