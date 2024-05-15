Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell prove these sleek shoes are the secret to looking elegant

The catwalk queens were both spotted wearing slingback heels

Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss attend the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2018 in Paris, France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caroline Parr
By
published

I don't know about you, but when the weather can't make up its mind, there's one trusty thing I end up shopping: shoes!

With hopes of sunshine on the horizon, summer capsule wardrobe staples like dresses, white jeans outfits, sandals and swimsuits aren't too far from my mind, but a sleek black shoe doesn't care if it's raining or not. Enter two fashion icons to offer us some inspiration.

We're still coveting J.Lo's brown slingbacks, so when we spotted both Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell wearing LBDs and similar black slingback heels, it convinced us to snap up a pair, pronto. They're a huge shoe trend for 2024, and the ideal style for cooler days (or if you haven't managed to book a pedicure yet!). Your toes are covered but they still feel warm weather-appropriate thanks to the open back. They'll always make any outfit feel super polished too.

ate Moss arrives at the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show at Tate Modern on May 13, 2024 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SIGNORIA SLINGBACK PUMP
Gucci Signoria Slingback Pump

RRP: £840 | Kate was pictured attending the Gucci Cruise 2025 show at the Tate Modern in London, so it almost goes without saying her shoes are by Gucci. Look closely and you'll notice the luxury gold logo chain detailing on the slingback strap. The 'Signoria' style is also available in a lower heel, and I really love the shine from the patent leather finish.

Naomi Campbell attends the private view of 'DOUBLE EXPOSURE: David Bailey & Mary McCartney', a photography exhibition curated by Brandei Estes, at Claridge's ArtSpace on May 13, 2024 in London, England. (

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prada logo-plaque slingback pumps
Prada logo-plaque slingback pumps

RRP: £890 | The matte finish of Naomi's heels is quite a contrast to Kate's high shine style, but they've got a lot in common with the sharply pointed toe and slingback strap. This pair features the signature Prada branding on the front (if you're going to spend £890 on heels, you want the world to know who they're by, right?), plus Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Katie Holmes both have these in their shoe collections too.

Of course, if Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell are both saying something's on trend we're pretty much sold, but they're not alone. Christian Louboutin, Versace, Valentino and Manolo Blahnik are all head over heels for slingbacks this season.

They're undoubtedly one of the best shoes to wear with wide leg trousers too if tailoring is your thing, and they're a great way to style up jeans, t-shirts and blazers. But of course, you don't have to spend up to £900 on a good pair. We've hit the virtual high street to track down the best slingbacks...

(sling)back in business: shop the look

Leather Buckle Kitten Heel Slingbacks
M&S Leather Buckle Kitten Heel Slingbacks

RRP: £45 | Two things I love about M&S shoes: the half sizes, and the Insolia® technology, which redistributes your weight away from the balls of your feet for comfortable wear. The adjustable buckle straps on this style really elevate them, and one happy customer wrote: "love these shoes, didn’t rub all night, got loads of compliments , still felt had a heel on even though kitten heel, love them! Look great with mini dress, jeans and flares."

ASOS DESIGN Salty slingback stiletto mid shoes in black
Asos Design Salty Slingback Stiletto Mid Shoes in Black

RRP: £28 | Look how well this Asos option pairs with denim. They're available in UK sizes 2 to 11, and they're selling fast so don't miss out. If you're wondering how to wear a waistcoat, it's as easy as teaming blue jeans with a black waistcoat and slingbacks - simple!

PATENT-FINISH HEELED SHOE WITH BOW
Patent-Finish Heeled Shoe With Bow

RRP: £35.99 | I have no doubt these will sell out, so head straight to the checkout if you're keen. The sweet bow detailing is a nice touch, and they have a slightly lower heel if you're going to be on your feet all day at work or when attending a wedding. In classic black, they'll go with everything. £35.99 well spent!

Are slingback heels in style in 2024?

Slingback heels are back for 2024, with everyone from the Princess of Wales to Jennifer Lopez getting involved. Kitten or stiletto heels will work well, depending on how much you love a high heel, and as Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell prove, the simpler the better.

My top slingback hack? If you've had trouble with the strap slipping down before, try some invisible silicone heel grips like these from Amazon.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

Latest