We're copying Kate Moss' Parisian style this autumn - combining sleek black trousers, suede studded cowboy boots and a stand-out leopard print tote bag

Kate Moss
Kate Moss' latest all-black ensemble has got us wanting to recreate this fail-safe combination for the autumn months ahead. She pairs tight-fitting trousers with a feather trim jumper, a leopard print tote bag, and ultra-stylish suede cowboy boots.

If you've been wanting to hop on the cowboy boot trend this autumn/winter, this combination from Kate Moss should serve as some serious inspiration, especially when finishing off your autumn capsule wardrobe.

Spotted in Paris this week, she wears the chicest pair of suede studded boots that are enviable, to say the least, and not only do we love the boots, but the skinny trouser epitomises Moss' iconic style and signals the return of this nostalgic silhouette. Plus this answers the long debated question of what jeans to wear with cowboy boots.

She wore black tight-fitting trousers, a sleek black jumper with glamorous feather trim sleeves, suede studded boots, and a very on-trend leopard print tote bag. Moss consistently nails all black looks, often accompanying them with leopard print statement pieces, and we are still not over her leopard print jacket from 2018 fashion week.

Apart from the leopard print tote, the other standout feature of this look is her cowboy boots, which are the Stanya Studded Ankle Boots by the designer brand Isabel Marant. These shoes add a cool, chic feel to this refined all-black outfit, adding just the right amount of edge while maintaining her signature glamour.

Shop Kate Moss' Parisian Look

Off The Hook Kensal leather Ankle Boots Black

These ankle high boots are perfect if you're on the hunt for cowboy boots that can double as smart, work-appropriate shoes. These would pair so well with skinny jeans or if you're wondering what shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, these are a must have too.

Monsoon Leopard Print Faux Leather Tote Bag

If you've been wondering how to style leopard print, take inspiration from Moss by choosing a stand-out accessory such as a printed tote bag. This tote bag is perfect for commuting, daytime outings and it will even transition easily for styling to go to formal events.

Marques Almeida Merino Wool and Feather Top

Now in the sale for 60% off this fabulous merino wool top is a must-have statement piece. The ostrich feather cuffs make this top perfect for pairing with your favourite tailored trousers and black slingback heels for a formal occasion, or even fancy dinner out.

This is a pairing we can't get enough of - the sleekness of the skinny trousers contrasted with these fabulous western-style boots. Our woman&home Digital Fashion Writer Amelia Yeomans comments on this look, "There's no beating an all black look - except all black with a pop of leopard print. Kate's look is a masterclass in making simple, understated outfits feel modern and fresh, just by adding a statement bag."

Later saying, "Thanks to the neutral hues, leopard is the ideal pattern to add to sleek autumnal looks without compromising wearability. Combined with her cool sunnies and hint of feathery texture around her sleeves, she has the perfect do-it-all ensemble that isn't at all boring.".

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

