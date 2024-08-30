Kate Moss perfectly nails leopard print styling with chic printed jacket and all-back ensemble
This combination offers the ultimate masterclass in styling leopard print
If anyone knows how to style bold prints it has to be Kate Moss, and her look whilst attending the 2018-2019 Paris Fashion Week is a fabulous example of how to effortlessly pull off one of this year's prominent trends—leopard print.
As we move into the cooler months, our autumn capsule wardrobes may be in need of a reboot. And if like many of us, you've recently fallen for the leopard print trend your autumn looks will heavily feature this print. So if you're still wondering how to style leopard print this sophisticated, stylish combination will have you sorted in no time.
Spotted in a fabulous leopard print coat, completed with black trimmed sleeves and collar, the coat was the centrepiece of this outfit. But ultimately, we love the way she styled the piece, with a black wide-leg trousers, a black jumper and a pair of the best white trainers.
Shop Kate Moss' leopard print look
If you're looking for the perfect jacket for the transitional months ahead, this is it. Style with all black, denim or wear with your favourite white jeans outfits.
This merino wool jumper will be your new best friend throughout the cooler months ahead, and it’s great for layering underneath statement jackets, blazers or heavy outdoor coats.
To top the look off, she added a smart leather handbag and stylish black glasses, two accessories that really pull this look together. Styling leopard print with black enhances the boldness of the print, whilst also making your outfit refined and polished, and even appropriate for smarter occasions too. Leopard print can often feel intimidating to style, but this look shows us that choosing monochrome accessories is the way to go.
Leopard print is everywhere at the moment, and we are here for it. From Prada's leopard print ballet flats, to the trending M&S leopard print dress, we can't get enough of it. And whilst it's been a fashion staple for decades, this year in particular, has a seen a huge resurgence of the print on major fashion runways and in street style too. Solidifying its right to a place in all of our wardrobes through the upcoming months.
Accessories for Leopard Print
A pair of classic white pumps are the perfect shoe for both comfort and style, they look great and are suitable for all-day-wear, what's not to like?
Sunglasses aren't exclusive for summer, and nothing beats wearing a pair of shades with a cool weather look, and these are an affordable and stylish pick.
Our woman&home Fashion Writer Amelia Yeomans is also a huge fan of this look, and comments saying, "Trust Kate Moss to prove how sophisticated leopard print can look. Few things are as chic as a fur coat, and by sticking to a monochromatic palette and sleek tailoring she allows the print to be the star of the show without looking at all garish.".
