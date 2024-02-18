Kate Middleton's one-shouldered BAFTAs gown broke royal protocol and became one of her most iconic looks

It's not often we see an A-lister or royal wear the same outfit twice on the red carpet. But Kate Middleton's off-the-shoulder white Alexander McQueen gown is an ode to the power of accessories, showing us how the same dress can provide two completely different looks.

Princess Catherine wowed onlookers on the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet, masterfully pairing the Grecian-style white gown with dramatic full-length black gloves and cascading flower earrings (which were from Zara and have now been discontinued, but you might like these £15.99 statement earrings in the same vein).

It was a brave and bold look that proved yet again why the Princess of Wales is such a style icon. But eagle-eyed royal fans will note this isn't the first time Catherine has worn this exact dress – its first outing was on the 2019 BAFTAs red carpet.

Historically, royals have tended not to recycle their looks, but with an increased focus on sustainability, we're seeing that wearing the same outfit on numerous big-ticket occasions is becoming the new normal. And Catherine's BAFTAs gown proves how the a change of styling can make all the difference.

As well as switching up the accessories, Catherine had the dress altered, according to a spokesperson for Kensington Palace (via Insider). Last year's gown swapped the floral detailing for an oversized white statement bow that draped down the side providing a fresh take on the one-shoulder design.

The off-the-shoulder style is another reason why this dress gently pushes royal fashion boundaries, with a more risqué design than royal protocol usually allows. As w&h's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock explains, "The Princess of Wales’s 2023 BAFTAs dress was an old favourite from Alexander McQueen she previously wore to the 2019 awards ceremony, with a few changes made to the sleeve.

"Both times she moved away from tradition with the one-shoulder design of this gorgeous floaty white gown. The Royal Family tends to favour modest designs - both day-to-day and for special events and rarely show a lot of skin with their looks. However, Kate proved with this outfit that she isn’t afraid to push royal fashion boundaries sometimes."

Emma also notes how the long gloves worn on the 2023 red carpet signify how Catherine is embracing a more contemporary fashion style, moving away from the more traditional styling of her Duchess of Cambridge days. She explained, "Long gloves are often worn by royals at state occasions, but by choosing a contrasting black shade for the BAFTAs, Kate’s accessory took on a more contemporary fashion-forward feel.

"The gloves stood out against her gown and highlighted the one-shoulder design. However, the gloves also covered her arms which she kept bare in 2019. Perhaps this is a reflection of Kate wanting to incorporate a bit more formality and modesty into her look since becoming Princess of Wales in 2022."

