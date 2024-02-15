Kate Middleton in 'steady recovery' amid 'very encouraging' change

Kate Middleton's 'steady recovery' has been indicated by her 'encouraging' decision to move from her home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to spend time at Sandringham in Norfolk, a royal expert says.

With Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on half term break from Lambrook school, it's been reported that the Wales family have left Adelaide Cottage to spend the children's time away from school at the Royal Family's country estate, Sandringham.

While Prince William, Princess Catherine and the children often escape to Amner Hall nearby the Sandringham estate during school holidays and over the Christmas period, this particular trip has been hailed a clear indication of Kate's 'steady recovery', as she was able to swap Windsor for Norfolk just weeks after her "planned abdominal surgery" in January.

Speaking to OK!, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said, "I think it’s very encouraging that Kate has been well enough to make the trip to Sandringham. It shows that she is making a steady recovery. Also, the change will probably be most welcome... the same four walls must get a bit tedious when you are recuperating as she is."

The expert royal journalist added that, of course, the royals will be able to travel more quickly than the typical person.

"One of the great beauties of Norfolk is that it is so accessible from London. Of course, if you're royal, you can get anywhere quicker than most – and sometimes they probably use a helicopter - but even by car it’s only a couple of hours and that makes it so much easier than getting to Balmoral," said Jennie.

"Windsor is lovely, and they have a beautiful house, of course. But it’s also on the Heathrow flight path and that can be very intrusive. William and Kate find all they want as a family in the wide open spaces that Norfolk offers," she added.

"They also have quite a few friends who live there like the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, so they can have a bit of fun."

On January 17th, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared the news that Catherine had undergone abdominal surgery and was recovering in The London Clinic - adding that it was unlikely that she would return to royal duties before Easter.

Princess Catherine then went on to continue her recuperation at home at Adelaide Cottage and it is still unknown when she is set to return to her royal work.

Prince William later shared a rare insight into his wife's hospital stay during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

According to Patricia Spruce, who received an MBE for her work with NHS Trusts, William praised the nurses who looked after Catherine during her stay in hospital.

"Prince William said that Catherine had two Filipino nurses looking after her and they were amazing and kind," Patricia wrote on LinkedIn.