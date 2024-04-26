Kate Middleton's contradictory pizza choice won't be everyone's go-to but it sounds mouth-watering

The Princess of Wales has a surprising pizza topping of choice and it couldn’t be more different to one of her favourite meals.

Prince William has been open about his kitchen mishaps over the years and he’s been equally full of praise for his wife’s culinary abilities. The Princess of Wales’s kitchen is a gorgeously traditional space where she’s known to whip up soup as well as baking cakes for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’s birthdays with “ridiculous” amounts of icing. Her Royal Highness also previously revealed that she loves getting the kids involved in cooking and told Dame Mary Berry that they’ve used her recipe to make pizzas. However, Kate’s pizza topping of choice is a rather unusual one that we didn’t see coming - and it won’t be for everyone!

Back in 2019 the Princess of Wales paid a visit to Islington's Community Garden and threw herself into kneading pizza dough with the children. According to Hello!, it was then that she shared that one of her go-to pizza toppings is bacon.

(Image credit: Photo by Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Does anyone ever put bacon on a pizza? Bacon’s great," she said to a child in a video taken at the event. "Do you not think that sounds good? I quite like that actually…It’s like having pepperoni but it’s not as spicy."

Bacon does sound like a very delicious addition that would enhance the saltiness of the cheese on a pizza, though this remark might come as a surprise to fans as the future Queen is known to love spicy food. It’s possible that she was making a child-friendly recommendation as some pepperonis can be a little spicy, but Kate usually prefers hot food.

So much so that she’s talked before about having to adjust spice levels in the curries she makes at home at Adelaide Cottage to suit both her and Prince William’s tastes.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

During an appearance on BBC Radio 1 last year with the Prince of Wales, the couple were asked what they’d be eating that night and after she revealed that it "probably" would be teriyaki salmon or a curry, the talk soon turned to their spice preferences.

"I can’t do too much spice," William confessed, whilst Kate shared that she loves her curries spicy and explained, "I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end."

Because of this we might have expected the Princess of Wales to add something a little spicier on her pizzas like pepperoni or perhaps jalapeños or even a touch of fresh chilli. Princess Charlotte appears to have taken after her mother with her penchant for spicy food as in 2019 Kate described the then-four-year-old as "pretty good with heat".

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Princess Charlotte also loved olives from a young age too and as a more conventional topping, it’s likely that she might put a few of these on pizzas made at home with mum Kate. Meanwhile, Prince George has been seen tucking into pizza when he attended a cricket match with Prince William before, though his favourite meal is said to be another Italian classic.

Speaking to the Daily Mail’s FEMAIL, Chef Aldo Zilli once claimed that he’d heard from the Prince of Wales that Prince George’s must-have meal is spaghetti carbonara.

"[Prince William's] amazing - I'm waiting for the call because apparently his little boy's favourite is spaghetti carbonara, so I'm waiting for the call to go and cook it for him," he declared.