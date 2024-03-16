Kate Middleton and Prince William's kitchen with forest green range cooker and cream cabinets has a wholesome farmhouse feel

The Prince and Princess of Wales once shared a very rare peek inside their home as they released snaps of their three children getting stuck into some baking - and we adore what we could see of their cosy farmhouse-core kitchen.

Back in June 2022, the Wales family gave us an insight into one of their various royal residences with an Instagram post featuring photos of Kate Middleton doing some home baking with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in honour of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

In the images, Kate and the Wales children can be seen whipping up some cupcakes for a street party in a rustic-looking kitchen featuring a gorgeous forest green range cooker and classic creamy wooden cabinets - two of the most timeless kitchen trends.

It's unknown exactly which of Kate and William's kitchens this is - at the time, the family were mainly living between Kensington Palace in London and Amner Hall on the royal family's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

The family had not yet moved to their current main residence, Adelaide Cottage, at the time of the photos - so given the wholesome, cottage-esque kitchen interior, we imagine they were snapped at their countryside retreat, Amner Hall.

Painted wooden cabinetry and drawers with pine-coloured circular handles are visible in the kitchen photos, along with a large natural wood work bench, perfect for cooking prep and baking.

KitchenAid Artisan Mixer in Porcelain White Visit Site RRP: £399 | One of the most famous baking appliances of all time, the KithenAid Artisan Mixer even has a place in the kitchen of Kate Middleton and Prince William. Habitat Chicago Solid Wood 2 Seater Bar Island Visit Site RRP: £200 | Take inspiration from Kate and William and add a touch of cream and wood to your kitchen space with this classic workbench.

We also weren't surprised to see Kate and William's kitchen decked out with one of the most on-trend kitchen appliances of all time. Yes, the iconic KitchenAid Artisan Mixer has pride of place in the Wales family kitchen, with the porcelain white design of the beloved baking tool adding to the elegant yet relaxed feel of the space.

The deep-toned green range cooker visible behind Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis's baking station adds the most rustic feel to the room, suggesting that a cake-baking session, a night spent whipping up a tasty meal or a Sunday of roast dinner cooking is a regular occurrence in the future King and Queen's home.