Kate Middleton's exact Clarins Lip Perfector she wore for pretty pink pout at Wimbledon is a bargain today
Kate Middleton was spotted with a candy pink Clarins lip gloss when she sat in the Royal Box at Wimbledon in 2019
The Clarins lip gloss the Princess of Wales used for a candy pink pout at Wimbledon 2019 is on sale for a bargain price just in time for summer.
Kate Middleton's beauty routine no doubt consists of plenty of high-end and rather pricey makeup and skincare products, from the best face moisturisers on the market to the top mascaras.
It's very rare to see a high profile Royal Family member like Princess Catherine using a product in public - but she was actually snapped with her lip gloss of choice when she sat court-side at Wimbledon in 2019.
Staying away from a heavy long-lasting lipstick or bold lip liner, Kate chose a nourishing, light and glossy formula in the form of the Clarins Lip Perfector.
Kate's Clarins Lip Gloss and Other Beauty Favourites
Kate's Clarins Lip Perfector
RRP: £16.80 (was £21) | Kate's exact Clarins lip gloss that she was seen using at Wimbledon - on sale now, just in time for summer!
Kate's Wedding Bronzer
RRP: £42 | Kate is believed to have worn the Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick on her wedding day to give her that glowing bronzed look.
Kate's Go-To Mascara
RRP: £23.20 (was £29) | Kate is reportedly a huge fan of the classic Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara for getting her lashes looking thick and volumised.
Princess Catherine appeared to have the fresh pink shade, Rose Shimmer, in hand as she kept her eyes locked on the ongoing match between Serena Williams and Giulia Gatto-Monticone.
We were excited when we spotted that the exact product on sale at Debenhams today, with the Rose Shimmer shade marked down to £16.80 from £21.
Clarins describes the product as "sheer" but with "enough colour to wear alone or to complement your favourite lip shade". The nourishing stuff also promises to hydrate, plump, add shine and deliver a tint of shimmer with its "melting cream texture".
Kate's rosy toned lips for her day out at the tennis perfectly complemented her crisp white flowing midi dress with black buttons by British brand, Suzannah.
The Princess of Wales teamed the Flippy Wiggle shirt style dress with a black bow belt by Alexander McQueen and a pair of classic black suede court heels by Gianvito Rossi.
Adding a touch of summer with her accessories, Kate chose a pair of her classic Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses and the Wicca mini satchel by Alexander McQueen.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
