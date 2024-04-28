6 transitional fragrances we're loving for this *extended* spring

Over-sprayed your go-to spring scent, but the skies are too grey for your summertime signature? These transitional fragrances offer a versatile and good-smelling solution...

The weather never does what we're expecting (especially in the UK) and while your heart - and nose, for that matter - might be desperate for a whiff of your favourite summer scents, this enduring rainy season doesn't exactly lend itself to their vibrant blends. That being said, there's no reason why you can't still smell incredible. In fact, this enduring spring offers the perfect opportunity to debut a few of the best long-lasting perfumes and best perfumes for women - the likes of which might get overshadowed by the other seasons' big hitters or may not have crossed your radar yet.

So, if you're looking for a new, stylish perfume to bridge the gap between spring and summer, we've indeed got a few timeless fragrance recommendations for you, that are light, versatile and proven compliment-bringers...

The 6 transitional fragrances we're loving this rainy spring season

No matter what olfactory family you gravitate towards, be it floral fragrances or more smoky skin scents, we've compiled a selection of scents that either transcend the seasons - making them true, everyday signatures - or perfectly span both spring and summer wear.

What makes a transitional fragrance?

Now, this is subjective but if you ask us, a perfume that doesn't seem to invoke thoughts of any particular season is a good indicator.

Sparkling citrus and fruity perfumes, for instance, are very synonymous with summer - when you tend to sip on Aperol Spritzes and crave punnets of fresh fruits. Equally, really light and dewy florals - like that or Marc Jacob's Daisy - are usually heavily associated with spring. Meanwhile, smoky and woody signatures are typically reserved for autumn and winter.

So, a scent that blends a few of these elements or is hard to pin down, offering more of a sweet or animalistic aroma (like Glossier You and Molecule 01), is perfect for when the weather isn't in-keeping with the traditional 'seasons' - or you're looking to change things up after a few weeks of rotating the same fragrances.