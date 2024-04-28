6 transitional fragrances we're loving for this *extended* spring
These transitional fragrances perfectly blend the seasons, offering versatility, modernity and a chic impression that never wavers...
Over-sprayed your go-to spring scent, but the skies are too grey for your summertime signature? These transitional fragrances offer a versatile and good-smelling solution...
The weather never does what we're expecting (especially in the UK) and while your heart - and nose, for that matter - might be desperate for a whiff of your favourite summer scents, this enduring rainy season doesn't exactly lend itself to their vibrant blends. That being said, there's no reason why you can't still smell incredible. In fact, this enduring spring offers the perfect opportunity to debut a few of the best long-lasting perfumes and best perfumes for women - the likes of which might get overshadowed by the other seasons' big hitters or may not have crossed your radar yet.
So, if you're looking for a new, stylish perfume to bridge the gap between spring and summer, we've indeed got a few timeless fragrance recommendations for you, that are light, versatile and proven compliment-bringers...
The 6 transitional fragrances we're loving this rainy spring season
No matter what olfactory family you gravitate towards, be it floral fragrances or more smoky skin scents, we've compiled a selection of scents that either transcend the seasons - making them true, everyday signatures - or perfectly span both spring and summer wear.
Powdery florals and musk
RRP: £153 for 75ml | Notes: musk, iris, ambrette and pink peppercorn
A favourite of both woman&home's Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar and Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, Diptyque's Fleur de Peau smells like spring but thanks to its blend of powdery and musky notes, this scent is timeless. It's warm and woody, with a hint of cottony freshness, which just creates the sense of 'me' when you wear it - it's the epitome of a signature.
Woody and aquatic
RRP: from £60 for 30ml | Notes: bergamot, pink pepper, aquatic accord, Isparta rose petal essence, jasmine, pine needle oil, patchouli Bali essence and moss
Designed to capture the distinctive aroma that follows a rainy downpour, this perfume blends earthy hints of wood with fresh aquatic notes, vibrant pink pepper and rose for an impression that is sweet and bright but also dewy. With how often it rains in the UK, this fragrance is sure to get a lot of outings in your perfume collection...
Creamy and woody
RRP: £100 for 50ml | Notes: Jasmine lactone, amyris, sandalwood, vanilla, iris butter, jasmine sambac, ambrette and Iso E super
If you prefer your perfumes bright and sunny, this creamy number blends jasmine with warm sandalwood, vanilla and ambrette with the enigmatic molecule, Iso E super, creating a niche aroma that is versatile, modern and joyful - ideal for both spring and summer wear.
Smoky and earthy
RRP: from £168 for 50ml | Notes: cardamom, iris, violet, ambrox, sandalwood, leather and musks
Offering the perfect balance of alluring florals and warm woods, this scent may not be as mellow as the others but its earthy sillage lends itself perfectly to rainy days and hot summer evening - well, according to Naomi anyway.
Citrus and warm amber
RRP: 75ml for £260 | Notes: green apple, violet leaf, pink pepper, Calabrian bergamot, rose, styrax, Mysore sandalwood, peach, cassis, amber and ylang ylang
Marrying crisp citrus notes with rich musks and warm amber, Creed Aventus offers a multi-faceted signature that lends itself to both spring and summer (and beyond). It's refined and sexy, thanks in part to those timeless hints of rose and will never not succeed in leaving a luxe impression.
Milky and clean
RRP: from £55 for 30ml | Notes: jasmine, vanilla-chestnut accord and sandalwood
Slotting into the category of milk perfume, This is Her blends jasmine, vanilla chestnut accord and sandalwood, offering a scent that is fresh and almost soapy - but in a good way. It also has this irresistible sweetness and ability to make you smell clean and cosy - making it great for every day.
What makes a transitional fragrance?
Now, this is subjective but if you ask us, a perfume that doesn't seem to invoke thoughts of any particular season is a good indicator.
Sparkling citrus and fruity perfumes, for instance, are very synonymous with summer - when you tend to sip on Aperol Spritzes and crave punnets of fresh fruits. Equally, really light and dewy florals - like that or Marc Jacob's Daisy - are usually heavily associated with spring. Meanwhile, smoky and woody signatures are typically reserved for autumn and winter.
So, a scent that blends a few of these elements or is hard to pin down, offering more of a sweet or animalistic aroma (like Glossier You and Molecule 01), is perfect for when the weather isn't in-keeping with the traditional 'seasons' - or you're looking to change things up after a few weeks of rotating the same fragrances.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
This genius hack prevents you from wasting money on your next trip to the garden centre
This intuitive hack will ensure you pick only the very best quality pots at the garden centre and it takes a second to do
By Emily Smith Published
-
32 facts about Meghan Markle from her pre-Royal Family life
We go back in time to reveal some facts about Meghan Markle from the years before she met Harry
By Hannah Holway Published