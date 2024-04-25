Kate Middleton's favourite tinted SPF is on sale just in time for summer
The Princess of Wales was once seen buying this Laura Mercier classic
Kate Middleton was reportedly once spotted buying Laura Mercier's iconic tinted SPF. It's the perfect product to not only even skin tone, but to protect from harmful UV rays - and the product has gone on sale just in time for summer.
When the hot weather hits, investing in a foundation with SPF or a tinted mositurisier with SPF is essential.
The Princess of Wales's make-up and skincare routine no doubt includes some of the best products on the market - and it was the Laura Mercier Natural Skin Perfector that she was seen purchasing back in 2011.
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Natural Skin Perfector SPF 30, £32 (was £40) | Look Fantastic
Available in 20 shades, get that flawless no-makeup look with the sheer, natural-looking coverage of this hydrating tinted moisturiser. Infused with SPF 30 for everyday protection, not only does it look good on your skin, it goes good for you skin too.
The Laura Mercier Natural Skin Perfector, which is on sale for £32 instead of £40 right now, not only acts as a moisturiser to keep skin hydrated, but also has an SPF 30 protection built in to its formula that protects skin from the sun's harmful rays. Layer it over one of your favourite facial sunscreens for a solid SPF coverage.
Available in 20 shades, its sheer coverage gives a natural-looking finish and, with a vitamin-infused formula that boasts ingredients like macadamia and kukui seed oils, your skin will be left feeling hydrated, smooth and supple.
As pointed out by makeup artist Saffron Hughes, the key behind the hydrated, dewy look Kate has become known is simplicity. While you may be keen to pile on product to emulate her flawless skin, Hughes promises this will only be counterproductive.
"One of the biggest contributors to Kate's youthful appearance is her dewy, glowing skin,” the expert told The Scottish Daily Express. "Heavy powder can settle into fine lines on the face and exaggerate the appearance of wrinkles, so Kate opts for sheer, glowing foundation or tinted moisturiser as an alternative."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
