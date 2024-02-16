How to watch the BAFTAs 2024 from anywhere in the world

The BAFTAs 2024 are set to take place this weekend on Sunday, February 18th, here's how to make sure you don't miss a moment of the award ceremony.

The 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards are set to take place this weekend and fans can't wait to see the awards ceremony that'll see the best films of the past year celebrated. This includes nominations for iconic films such as Barbie, Wonka, Saltburn, All of Us Strangers, and Poor Things. Although the ceremony is taking place in the UK, fans from across the world will be able to tune in and keep up to date with the glitz and the glamour of the show. Here's how to watch the BAFTAs from anywhere in the world...

How to watch the BAFTAs in the UK

The BAFTAs will be available to view on Sunday, 18th February 2024, on BBC One and live on BBC iPlayer. The show starts at 7 pm (2 pm ET) and the ceremony will air for two hours from 7pm until 9pm.

The best free way to watch the series is on BBC iPlayer (providing you have a TV licence), alternatively, BritBox has a 7-day free trial and costs £5.99 a month.

How to watch the BAFTAs in the US

If you are in the US, the best way to watch the awards ceremony is to create a BritBox account and use the platform to stream the BAFTAs. Alternatively, viewers can use a VPN so they can access the ceremony on BBC iPlayer.

VPNs (virtual private networks) are a popular way to access TV shows only available in other countries. A VPN is an easy-to-use piece of software that lets you change your device's IP address so it looks like you’re in the UK. This means you can use any UK streaming service such as BBC iPlayer as if you're in the country.

If you're already confused, don't fret! Our sister site, TechRadar, has put every major VPN service to the test to save you the hassle of sifting through the web yourself.

They've rated ExpressVPN as the best because, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE 1. Install Express VPN and follow the instructions. As we've said, ExpressVPN is the favourite of our sister site. 2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. This means you want to select the UK and then search for BBC iPlayer. 3. Sit back and enjoy the action. See all that the BAFTAs has to offer!

How to watch the BAFTAs from anywhere in the world

