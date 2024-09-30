Kate Beckinsale flared leg white jumpsuit oozed endless glamour - and ticks all our boxes for timeless occasionwear

Rather than letting the rainy weather get us down, we're looking forward to party season ensembles - and Kate Beckinsale may have worn the most glamorous and versatile jumpsuit suitable for any and every event.

Don't be fooled into thinking that your autumn capsule wardrobe needs to prioritise practicality above all else. The beauty of the colder months is the upcoming festivities, so it pays to have some hard-working occasion wear at the ready.

Kate Beckinsale stepped out in the most refined and timeless jumpsuit back in 2017, and we're still inspired by her look today. A brilliant jumpsuit will never lose its appeal, and it will see you from Christmas celebrations through to next spring's Christenings.

Nothing beats a flattering jumpsuit in your formal wear arsenal. Both sophisticated and comfortable, it makes for the ideal alternative to floaty dresses that can also offer added warmth for the transitional months. These styles are similar to Kate's and can be styled countless ways for year-round wear.

Coast Satin Mix Chiffon Halterneck Jumpsuit £99 at Debenhams If you love the high neck style of Kate's jumpsuit as much as us, this Coast buy is very similar. Copy her look and dress up with black accessories to make the white pop and give it a more autumnal feel. Ghost Elsie Wide Leg Satin Jumpsuit £195 at John Lewis With a loose fit and satin belt tie, this jumpsuit has a premium feel with a comfortable fit. It can easily be worn with boots and a cosy jacket for a smart-casual feel, or it can be styled up with heels and some sparkly accessories come Christmas. River Island Cream Belted Jumpsuit £66 at River Island If you're after a piece with a slightly more casual feel, we love the boat neck fit of this River Island jumpsuit. The gold buckle accent is perfect for pairing with statement jewellery, whilst the high neck adds extra coverage around the bust.

Not only does a wide leg jumpsuit offer unbeatable comfort, but the silhouette is endlessly flattering too. Many jumpsuits will come with a tie or fastening to cinch in the waist, whilst a flowy cut around the legs allows for extra movement and breathability. These two details together help to create an hourglass shape with minimal effort.

If you're wondering which shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, there's really no end to the possibilities. From chunky boots to sleek stilettos, any hue or shape will work with a minimalist white jumpsuit like Kate's.

White is a notoriously risky shade, particularly during the wet autumnal months, but don't let that put you off investing in an ivory jumpsuit. A sleek and sophisticated base like a white jumpsuit makes for the perfect springboard for any formal event. Switch up your accessories and outerwear to give this versatile basic a new lease of life whenever you need it.

It can even be layered with a chunky knit and some comfortable trainers if you're travelling for a special event and want to get maximum wear out of your investment whilst taking up as little space in your suitcase as possible.