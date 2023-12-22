Julianne Moore makes a case for a sequin midi skirt with your favourite cashmere sweater

Recently, Julianne Moore stepped out wearing a striking combo of a sequin midi skirt and a tan cashmere sweater - a sartorial ensemble we're trying to recreate as soon as possible for the holidays.

Julianne Moore has eternally been a source of fashion inspiration for us - from her errand running outfits (like her wide leg jeans and Adidas combo) to her most fabulous of red carpet ensembles, Julianne's best looks are always on our mind. Recently, the May December star opted to sport a sparkling and wintery-chic fashion ensemble that we can't get enough of, and we're trying to recreate her outfit as soon as possible.

Julianne Moore attended a screening of her new movie at Soho House on 7 December in London, where she and her co-star Charles Melton gave a photo opportunity after the showing.

For the evening, she wore a stunning sequin midi skirt, as well as a chic tan sweater that perfectly matched her trendy skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

French-tucking the sweater into the semi-sheer midi skirt, the star made the perfect case for wearing sequins with cashmere, proving that perhaps this might be the most surprisingly classic fashion combination of the season.

To pair with her festive ensemble, she wore a pair of classy silver heels, which elongated her figure and added to the opulence of her look. She also went for some gold dangling hoop earrings that involve a feathered texture on the ends, adding some more subtle texture to the trendy outfit.

Keeping with the trendy yet elegant energy, she sported the dark red, mulled wine manicure sensation that's been sweeping the beauty world this winter, which added a nice pop of colour into her look. She also let her red locks naturally sweep over her sweater, rocking a middle part as well.

High heel metallic shoes View at Zara RRP: £35.99 | These high-heel metallic-effect shoes are perfect for pairing with a Christmas or New Year's Eve outfit. Silver sequin midi skirt View at River Island RRP: £45 | This elastic, sequin skirt is perfect for those looking to add a bit of sparkle to their holiday attire. Beige rib roll neck jumper View at River Island RRP: £35 | This tan, ribber rollneck sweater is just perfect for any winter outfit - even a more formal look like Julianne Moore's.

At this event for May December, her co-star Charles looked equally elegant, wearing an all-black ensemble that looked stunning next to Julianne's sparkling outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a rather silly turn of events, Julianne expressed an opinion that is rather controversial while doing an interview with her co-stars Charles and Natalie Portman - and her dodgy opinion had nothing to do with the movie.

"Why do people like mashed potatoes?" she asked at a press junket for the new Netflix film. "It's mush. It's MUSH... I know people love them, but it's just mashed mush!"

Although we'd have to aggressively disagree with her stance on food, we do love her outfit - and that's all that really matters anyway.