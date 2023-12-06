Is May December on Netflix? Here's how to watch it in the UK and anywhere else in the world

Those trying to watch May December are in for an evocative and challenging movie experience but if you are in the UK, you may be waiting for it to hit Netflix.

Unnerving, thought-provoking and focusing on an incredibly sensitive subject, May December has attracted considerable attention. The Todd Haynes film stars Natalie Portman as actor Elizabeth and Julianne Moore as controversial figure Gracie, who Elizabeth is preparing to play. Arriving in Georgia to research her role, Elizabeth meets Gracie and her husband Joe (Charles Melton), whose relationship started when he was still just a teenager.

Gradually learning more about them and their past which was the focus of huge tabloid attention, Elizabeth becomes entwined in their lives in this disturbing drama.

Intrigued? The movie has garnered a lot of attention since dropping on Netflix US and we have all the details on how to watch May December in the UK and beyond.

How to watch May December

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Stream: Netflix If you're currently outside the US: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

If you’re wondering how to watch May December and you’re living in the US then the place to head is Netflix. The Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore movie landed on the streaming service on 1st December for US viewers, a little under a month after it was released in select theatres there.

Of course, if you’re planning to add May December to your to-watch list but you’re set to go abroad, then you won’t be able to watch like you usually would at home. In this case, you might want to consider investing in a VPN like NordVPN so that you can watch this unsettling drama without regional restrictions.

How to watch May December in the UK

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Stream: Sky Cinema from December 8

For UK-based viewers patience is key this month as you can watch May December on Sky Cinema from 8th December. This does mean that you must be a Sky Cinema subscriber to be able to see the film and if you’re signed up to Sky Cinema through Sky itself you can watch it on the go with their SkyGo app. You can also become a Sky Cinema subscriber through other platforms like NowTV and Virgin Media.

Sky Cinema is currently offering a bundle for Sky Cinema, Sky Entertainment & Netflix, streamed to any TV over WiFi for £37 a month for 18 months (prices may change during this period) to new Sky TV customers.

How to watch May December from anywhere

If you’re a citizen of the US or UK on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch just as you would at home with your Netflix or Sky Cinema subscription. While Netflix and Sky Cinema libraries differ from country to country, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world. For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a server based in the US and access the US's Netflix library from anywhere in the world.

Watch May December as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out NordVPN, the best VPN for unblocking Netflix, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top of the class security, it's a no brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for US Netflix, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US.

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for May December, head to Netflix.

(Image credit: © Rocket Science/Sky Cinema)

When is May December on Netflix UK?

Given that US viewers can currently watch May December via Netflix, many people eager to watch the film who live across the pond might be wondering when it will be on Netflix UK. Currently, it looks like May December isn’t going to be on Netflix UK as it’s only set for release on Sky Cinema. That doesn’t mean that at some point things couldn’t change as shows and movies do often come and go off various platforms.

Recently, we’ve often seen this with thriller series like Inside Man, which moved to Netflix after originally airing on BBC, and Annika, which had people wanting to know if Annika season 2 would be on BBC after airing on Alibi. However, given May December isn’t out yet in the UK, even if it does go on Netflix UK at some point it likely won’t be for quite sometime after its Sky Cinema release on 8th December.

Ultimately, if you are keen to watch May December right now or relatively soon then Sky Cinema is the way to go for UK citizens from 8th December and Netflix with a VPN for US citizens abroad.