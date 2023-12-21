JLo channels holiday bombshell energy with a skin-tight red dress & mega glamorous hair

Jennifer Lopez recently debuted a glamorous and festive holiday look, which consisted of a stunning skin-tight mini dress and an extra voluminous blowout hairstyle.

When it comes to Christmas day outfits, there are a variety of routes you can take, and JLo just proved that her idea of the perfect festive outfit consists of a sultry red dress. In a recent Instagram post, the pop star exuded total Old Hollywood glam (Nicole Kidman also recently indulged in an Old Hollywood-esque look), showing off her fiery and festive outfit for her evening.

In the photos, the star poses in the mirror, clearly getting ready for event. While putting some finishing touches, like a last swipe of lip gloss, to her look, she pouts, fabulously posing for some behind-the-scenes photos that have just marked themselves as our ultimate holiday dressing inspiration.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Her stunning bodycon dress boasted a fiery red hue, hugging perfectly to her striking silhouette. Some ruched detailing and rose appliques of the same colour sat on the neckline, adding a touch of elegance to the red hot look. She followed the glamorous energy of the outfit into her makeup and hair - choosing to go for an extra voluminous blowout, as well as a full glam look with nude glossy lips and a striking smokey eye.

To accessorize, she wore some sparkly silver dangling earrings, which were shown off perfectly because of the way that her hair was deeply parted to the side. And although we can't see her shoes, we're positive she was wearing some really fabulous heels - perhaps her favourite sky-high platforms?

She simply captioned her post with a red heart emoji, which of course matched her crimson dress to a tee, proving that sometimes, when it comes to Instagram captions, less is more.

The Mini Option Vesper Tasmine Red Mini Dress View at Vesper 247 RRP: £28 | The Vesper Tasmine Red Mini Dress is the ultimate red bodycon dress. Perfect for formal occasions, pair it with statement earrings, black heels, and a clutch for a sophisticated and timeless look. The Long-Sleeved Number Rib Detail High Neck Belted Knitted Dress Visit Site RRP: £58.50 | This versatile midi dress is a total score for the holidays. Pair it with the best black boots, or some black kitten heels for a more formal look.

In the comments, people shared their love for the star's dramatic and festive look.

"You look amazing JLo ❤️," one fan commented, mimicking her red heart caption.

"You always look so amazing ❤️❤️," another kindly said.

Her manicurist Tom Bachik (aka, the genius behind many viral nail trends like the espresso mani), also commented three hearts. Speaking of JLo's nails, if you zoom in on the photo, you can see that Tom did a stunning nude mani on her, including some very subtle white tips that create what he has called in the past an "American mani" - aka, a more subtle take on the classic French manicure. For this specific look, he revealed that he used GelX tips (likely with a BIAB mani) in the shade "Maisie" as well as a single thin coat of Apres Gel Couleur in "Forgotten Film."