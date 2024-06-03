Jessica Ennis-Hill goes for ultimate poolside glamour in green and white swimsuit - here's where to buy it

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has provided some serious holiday inspiration in her latest Instagram post. The retired British track and field athlete shared a series of snaps of herself with her family on social media, looking stunning in a green and white swimsuit.

If you are still frantically searching for the perfect swimwear for the upcoming holiday season then look no further. Brilliant green contrasted with white makes this piece both stylish and flattering, and if you are wondering, what colour suits me, then mood-boosting bright colours, such as greens, are a great place to start.

Jessica also wore a gorgeous monochrome gingham smock dress, styled with gold sandals and sunglasses, another look to take summer inspiration from. Smock dresses are great option if you are looking for stylish dresses which hide a tummy. This style of a smock dress is fantastic for the warmer weather, as its relaxed, loose silhouette allows you room to breathe, whilst looking effortlessly chic.

A post shared by Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill A photo posted by jessicaennishill on

The social media post featured her partner and daughters, as she relaxed in a sandy and sunny location. She captioned the image series 'Reset', and received plenty of comments from followers showing their appreciation for the post. And we're almost certainly going to be adding a green and white swimsuit to our summer capsule wardrobe.

We found the exact swimsuit featured in the post from the brand, Maryan Mehlhorn, a premium swimwear brand which has been around since the 70s; however, there are only a only a limited sizes left in this particular piece. Although luckily for you, we have also found some brilliant alternatives from high street favourites that capture the same essence of Jessica's poolside glamour.

shop green swimsuits

Exact Match Maryan Mehlhorn Radiance Plunge Swimsuit View at Simply Beach RRP: £174 (was £249) | This is the swimsuit featured in Jessica's instagram post from the iconic brand Maryan Mehlhorn. This piece is simply stunning, although only UK sizes 14 and 16 are available. Boden Buckle V-neck Swimsuit Green/Ivory Stripe View at Boden RRP: £80 | V-neck and featuring a fun pink buckle, this swimsuit is a fantastic and colourful option, certain to brighten your summer looks. It is also available in blue and white too! John Lewis Haze Spot Halterneck Knot Swimsuit View at John Lewis RRP: £32 (was £40) | Available at John Lewis, this darker green option is simply stunning. The halterneck and block print pattern adds to the luxurious feel of this swimsuit. And it is reduced!

Smock dresses are a great holiday wardrobe staple and they effortlessly combine comfort and style. Their loose and flowy fit makes them ideal for warmer weather, allowing breathability. They also flatter almost any body type, and details like ruffled sleeves, and empire waistlines make them ultra-flattering too.

Shop gingham dresses

Nobody's Child Gingham Rochelle Smock Dress View at Nobody's Child RRP: £65 | Nobody's Child has fantastic gingham pieces, and this dress is proof. Jessica's is by Nobody's Child, however hers has sold out, so this is a very close alternative. Its beautiful tiers and balloon sleeves make this dress super flattering. Style with sandals or your best white trainers for a sophisticated and chic outfit. Free People Cass Midi Dress View at Free People RRP: £228 | This green gingham midi dress from Free People is simply stunning. Its shapeless silhouette, short sleeves, and neck tie detail, make this dress effortlessly brilliant and great for the summer months. Asos Wrap Midi Smock Dress Gingham View at Asos RRP: £38 | Featuring a wrap design, this monochrome smock dress is a great option for those looking for dresses to hide a tummy. Its longer length makes this piece ideal for dressing up with some heels for special occasions.