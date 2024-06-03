Jessica Ennis-Hill goes for ultimate poolside glamour in green and white swimsuit - here's where to buy it

The British athlete wore a stunning swimsuit as she 'reset' on a family holiday

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has provided some serious holiday inspiration in her latest Instagram post. The retired British track and field athlete shared a series of snaps of herself with her family on social media, looking stunning in a green and white swimsuit.

If you are still frantically searching for the perfect swimwear for the upcoming holiday season then look no further. Brilliant green contrasted with white makes this piece both stylish and flattering, and if you are wondering, what colour suits me, then mood-boosting bright colours, such as greens, are a great place to start.

Jessica also wore a gorgeous monochrome gingham smock dress, styled with gold sandals and sunglasses, another look to take summer inspiration from. Smock dresses are great option if you are looking for stylish dresses which hide a tummy. This style of a smock dress is fantastic for the warmer weather, as its relaxed, loose silhouette allows you room to breathe, whilst looking effortlessly chic.

The social media post featured her partner and daughters, as she relaxed in a sandy and sunny location. She captioned the image series 'Reset', and received plenty of comments from followers showing their appreciation for the post. And we're almost certainly going to be adding a green and white swimsuit to our summer capsule wardrobe.

We found the exact swimsuit featured in the post from the brand, Maryan Mehlhorn, a premium swimwear brand which has been around since the 70s; however, there are only a only a limited sizes left in this particular piece. Although luckily for you, we have also found some brilliant alternatives from high street favourites that capture the same essence of Jessica's poolside glamour.

shop green swimsuits

Radiance Plunge Swimsuit - White and CloverExact Match

Maryan Mehlhorn Radiance Plunge Swimsuit

RRP: £174 (was £249) | This is the swimsuit featured in Jessica's instagram post from the iconic brand Maryan Mehlhorn. This piece is simply stunning, although only UK sizes 14 and 16 are available.

Resin Buckle V-neck Swimsuit Green/Ivory Stripe
Boden Buckle V-neck Swimsuit Green/Ivory Stripe

RRP: £80 | V-neck and featuring a fun pink buckle, this swimsuit is a fantastic and colourful option, certain to brighten your summer looks. It is also available in blue and white too!

Haze Spot Halterneck Knot Swimsuit, Green
John Lewis Haze Spot Halterneck Knot Swimsuit

RRP: £32 (was £40) | Available at John Lewis, this darker green option is simply stunning. The halterneck and block print pattern adds to the luxurious feel of this swimsuit. And it is reduced!

Smock dresses are a great holiday wardrobe staple and they effortlessly combine comfort and style. Their loose and flowy fit makes them ideal for warmer weather, allowing breathability. They also flatter almost any body type, and details like ruffled sleeves, and empire waistlines make them ultra-flattering too.

Shop gingham dresses

Black Gingham Rochelle Smock Dress
Nobody's Child Gingham Rochelle Smock Dress

RRP: £65 | Nobody's Child has fantastic gingham pieces, and this dress is proof. Jessica's is by Nobody's Child, however hers has sold out, so this is a very close alternative. Its beautiful tiers and balloon sleeves make this dress super flattering. Style with sandals or your best white trainers for a sophisticated and chic outfit.

Cass Midi Dress
Free People Cass Midi Dress

RRP: £228 | This green gingham midi dress from Free People is simply stunning. Its shapeless silhouette, short sleeves, and neck tie detail, make this dress effortlessly brilliant and great for the summer months.

ASOS DESIGN wrap midi smock dress in mono gingham
Asos Wrap Midi Smock Dress Gingham

RRP: £38 | Featuring a wrap design, this monochrome smock dress is a great option for those looking for dresses to hide a tummy. Its longer length makes this piece ideal for dressing up with some heels for special occasions.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

