Jessica Chastain looks beyond gorgeous in bubblegum pink oversized pantsuit and chic black sunnies

On 14 November, Jessica Chastain wore the most incredible bubblegum pink pantsuit while out in New York City, and we're trying to recreate this look as soon as possible.

Jessica Chastain is well-known for her acting efforts, of course - we loved her in roles in some of our favourite movies like The Help and Interstellar. However, the 46-year-old actress is more than a movie star - she also has proven over the years to be quite the style icon, wearing legendary, chic looks such as her long black dress and bleach blonde hair at the Met Gala in 2023, or her powerful blue 70s pantsuit.

On 14 November, Jessica just further proved our point again, wearing an absolutely stunning pink pantsuit while walking about in Manhattan.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The star wore a head-turning, oversized pink pantsuit, which totally gave us major inspiration for the upcoming holiday season. The blazer of the pantsuit featured wide lapels, as well as some brown buttons and chic tailoring, and she wore a flattering and simple white button up shirt underneath the suit, which perfectly complemented the pink hue of the outfit and added a sophisticated flair to the look.

The pants, following with the wide-leg pants trend of the last few years, were delightfully and tastefully tailored to a wide-leg silhouette, flaring ever so slightly at the bottoms, letting the fabric of the suit swish about as she walked.

To accessorize the stunning outfit, she went for a pair of absolutely huge and astonishingly chic black sunglasses, which totally added to the 80s vibes the outfit was already giving off. She also wore a pair of sky-high platform white heels, which was a super chic and apropos choice with the funky city girl look.

For her makeup, she kept things relatively simple, opting for a rose-hued eye look, which of course perfectly complemented her fiery, long red hair - which she left down, letting it cascade over her shoulders effortlessly.