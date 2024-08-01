Jessica Alba's vibrant statement skirt, lilac blouse and wide-brim hat is a winning combination that's perfect for warm weather styling

Jessica Alba epitomises European style as she walks amongst a lavender field in Provence, France. The actress looked très chic in a multi-coloured maxi skirt, a delightful lilac blouse, and a standout wide-brim hat.

In the midst of the much-welcome heatwave, looking for outfits that are both cooling and stylish can feel like an uphill battle. And if the trusted staples from your summer capsule wardrobe are feeling a bit overdone, there's no harm in taking some inspiration from a-lister looks, including this elevated daytime attire from actress Jessica Alba.

In a video posted to Instagram, she glowed in the picturesque setting, showing the camera her elegant pastel-coloured summertime look. Walking through a lavender field, she is joined by her children and later mum.

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) A photo posted by on

The outfit consisted of a multi-coloured maxi skirt, from the brand Xirena, a Los Angeles brand known for their timeless designs. The skirt was styled with a lilac-coloured blouse that has slightly puffy sleeves, and the look was finished off with a wide-brim hat, a pair of large gold hoops, and platform raffia sandals.

Shop Jessica Alba's look

Something that really stands out about this look is the use of colour, and if you're still wondering what colour suits me, then this deep lavender tone is great for those with warmer undertones. And paired with this vibrant multi-coloured skirt is a bold and unconventional styling choice, but it really works.

Statements skirts have made a real comeback this summer, falling in line with the summer fashion trends 2024, and recently other celebrity favourites of ours have been spotted nailing this style too. Jo Whiley's long skirt look to attend Glastonbury being among one of our favourites.

Longer length statement skirts offer a quick way to make your daytime looks really stand out, and the high-street has some brilliant options to choose from. From stripes to bohemian broderie, a this style is a fail-proof option. And pairing a statement skirt with a linen or poplin shirt is also a brilliant option if you're on the look out for summer outfits for work.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Writer Amelia Yeomans comments on this look, "Classically chic monochromatic stripes will never fail, but Jessica Alba's vibrant take on the pattern just goes to show how sophisticated and fashionable bright hues can be."

Later saying, "Her button-up flowy skirt is the ultimate summer piece that will flatter absolutely everyone, whilst her sleek lilac blouse and wide-brimmed hat are the perfect versatile outfit building blocks that can be paired with anything. This is an outfit formula that will never fail you, so take notes from her statement skirt and minimalist top combination for sunny weather ensembles."