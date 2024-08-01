Jessica Alba's vibrant statement skirt, lilac blouse and wide-brim hat is a winning combination that's perfect for warm weather styling
The actress looked flawless in picturesque Provence walking among lavender fields
Jessica Alba epitomises European style as she walks amongst a lavender field in Provence, France. The actress looked très chic in a multi-coloured maxi skirt, a delightful lilac blouse, and a standout wide-brim hat.
In the midst of the much-welcome heatwave, looking for outfits that are both cooling and stylish can feel like an uphill battle. And if the trusted staples from your summer capsule wardrobe are feeling a bit overdone, there's no harm in taking some inspiration from a-lister looks, including this elevated daytime attire from actress Jessica Alba.
In a video posted to Instagram, she glowed in the picturesque setting, showing the camera her elegant pastel-coloured summertime look. Walking through a lavender field, she is joined by her children and later mum.
A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)
A photo posted by on
The outfit consisted of a multi-coloured maxi skirt, from the brand Xirena, a Los Angeles brand known for their timeless designs. The skirt was styled with a lilac-coloured blouse that has slightly puffy sleeves, and the look was finished off with a wide-brim hat, a pair of large gold hoops, and platform raffia sandals.
Shop Jessica Alba's look
Made from pure cotton, this light and breathable skirt is a summer must-have. Style with a pastel coloured blouse, or even with your favourite graphic t-shirt and best white trainers.
Who doesn't love a puff-sleeve blouse—especially in lilac! I can visualise this shirt looking incredible with white jeans outfits or with a dark denim skirt and raffia sandals.
Something that really stands out about this look is the use of colour, and if you're still wondering what colour suits me, then this deep lavender tone is great for those with warmer undertones. And paired with this vibrant multi-coloured skirt is a bold and unconventional styling choice, but it really works.
Statements skirts have made a real comeback this summer, falling in line with the summer fashion trends 2024, and recently other celebrity favourites of ours have been spotted nailing this style too. Jo Whiley's long skirt look to attend Glastonbury being among one of our favourites.
Longer length statement skirts offer a quick way to make your daytime looks really stand out, and the high-street has some brilliant options to choose from. From stripes to bohemian broderie, a this style is a fail-proof option. And pairing a statement skirt with a linen or poplin shirt is also a brilliant option if you're on the look out for summer outfits for work.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Writer Amelia Yeomans comments on this look, "Classically chic monochromatic stripes will never fail, but Jessica Alba's vibrant take on the pattern just goes to show how sophisticated and fashionable bright hues can be."
Later saying, "Her button-up flowy skirt is the ultimate summer piece that will flatter absolutely everyone, whilst her sleek lilac blouse and wide-brimmed hat are the perfect versatile outfit building blocks that can be paired with anything. This is an outfit formula that will never fail you, so take notes from her statement skirt and minimalist top combination for sunny weather ensembles."
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Kate Middleton never wears this type of jeans - but we'd love to see her style a pair
There's a popular style of jeans Kate Middleton never wears and we'd be excited to see her switch up her denim staples and try it out
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Victoria Beckham is rebranding this 'outdated' nail shape as a chic summer must-have
Though squoval and almond shapes have been our go-to this season, Victoria Beckham's stiletto nails are making us reconsider...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Nicole Kidman styles sensational skirt two-piece with £85 slingback stilettos - and we're taking notes from this sophisticated summer look
She took an unconventional styling route by mixing high and low priced garments - and we're so here for it
By Molly Smith Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow's remarkable botanical dress offers the perfect wedding guest inspiration - and we've found some fabulous lookalikes
Paltrow's appearance at the Cannes Film Festival is inspiring us to embrace bold floral prints this summer
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jenny Powell just did yoga on the beach wearing a classic black bikini top teamed with the comfiest alternative to denim shorts
Her black and white floral print shorts are a holiday essential
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Helen Skelton's beach blend of bikini, necklace and statement shades is a masterclass in accessorising swimwear
Helen Skelton's striped bikini and topknot is exactly the kind of relaxed yet chic combination we love recreating when we're on holiday
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
You can now buy the pre-loved designer bags you've been dreaming of at John Lewis
Prices start at £460 for handbags by high end labels like Prada, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Louise Redknapp's split white trousers and striped t-shirt evoke a timeless elegance that's perfect for warm weather styling
If you're wondering how to style white trousers, look no further!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Eva Longoria's summer uniform of black bikini, messy topknot and dark shades just stopped us in our tracks
Eva Longoria's summer uniform is such a timeless holiday look and we'll be packing these easy essential items the next time we go away
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Trinny Woodall offers a masterclass in styling wide leg trousers with white platform trainers and floral waistcoat
Unlock the secret to styling your favourite wide leg trousers
By Molly Smith Published