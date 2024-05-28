Jo Whiley's long skirt and broderie top is the boho revival that we can't resist
She looked stunning as she attended BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend - and we want in on her look
The iconic British radio host, Jo Whiley, embodied bohemian chic in a long skirt outfit whilst attending BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Luton. And we can't get enough of this look!
If you're seeking summer wardrobe inspiration, look no further than a long skirt with a matching top or blouse. This outfit is a go-to choice for those looking for flattering silhouettes, and if you were looking for dresses to hide a tummy, a long skirt and top gives the same elegance of a dress with the added benefit of various styling options.
In an Instagram post, Jo Whiley wore the fabulous outfit, which consisted of a black embellished skirt and a broderie v-neck top from the iconic designer Vanessa Bruno, finished with a black neck scarf. Whiley's look simultaneously falls in line with the trending aesthetic, boho chic while giving off a luxurious and sophisticated air.
A photo posted by jowhiley on
She looked fabulous in the photo series, which also featured her children and she captioned the post, ''We had a blast in Luton yesterday.*Bit * soggy at times but we put that down as training for Glastonbury''. Quick to share their style appreciation, followers showed their approval of the look with one commenting, ''One of my fave skirts, you look fab'.
While we can appreciate that the champion of boho chic, Sienna Miller, has been wearing long skirts for years, they are certainly making a comeback in 2024. Providing the right balance of stylishness and femininity, they offer the perfect alternative for a dress, whilst still being appropriate for special occasions. They are also extremely easy to style, whether you pair with a t-shirt and your best white trainers, or with a matching blouse, a long skirt is a must have for any summer capsule wardrobe.
SHOP JO WHILEY'S LOOK
Exact match
RRP: £306 | This timeless piece exudes elegance, and is perfect if you're looking for an investment piece to elevate your wardrobe staples. Made from lightweight fabric, the skirt features beautiful white embroidery, giving it that luxury air.
Exact match
RRP: £175 | A fantastic piece to pair with longer skirts, this top embodies contemporary chic, whilst giving off that much loved boho aesthetic. This top would also look great with a white jeans outfit for a more relaxed and stylish look too.
woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr says, ''I love a long skirt for summer, not least because you don't have to worry about whether you've fake tanned or not. The most versatile maxis will work well with everything from trainers to heels, making them perfect for packing for holidays. When the weather is chilly again (as it so often is!), team yours with a chunky boots and a cosy knit''.
SHOP THE STYLE
RRP: £49 | Crafted with breathable and stretch cotton, this skirt is fantastic for the warmer days ahead. Its shirred waist with contrast stitching is not only a beautiful detail, but is also makes this piece ultra flattering.
RRP: £59 | This linen-blend skirt is a summer essential. Tiered and made with lightweight fabric, this piece certainly encapsulates bohemian flair. Pair with a white t-shirt or a black blouse to create an effortlessly stylish ensemble.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
