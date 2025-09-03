Jessica Alba makes this athleisure style look so chic, and it's practical and cool for next season
Sporty, luxe and waterproof? We're in.
We never thought we'd find ourselves lusting over a windbreaker jacket but Jessica Alba has turned our heads with her cool athleisure outfit. The actress and entrepreneur was spotted out and about wearing Miu Miu's viral sporty blouson jacket as she ran errands in New York City - proof, if we ever needed it, that fashion and function can go hand in hand.
Alba gave a masterclass in how to style up a practical item to create a chic sports luxe look that you'll want to recreate with pieces from your fall capsule wardrobe immediately.
Layering a sweatshirt over her shoulders to break up the dark navy color of her jacket, she kept her low-key outfit on trend with a selection of designer accessories, hiding her face behind a pair of Gucci sunglasses and a New Era cap while she carried her everyday essentials in one of the best designer handbags, a classic Chanel 2.55 flap bag in cherry red.
SPORTY & STYLISH
To complete her sports luxe look, Jessica chose to finish her outfit with lightweight ribbed trackpants in pale gray marl and a pair of her most comfortable sneakers, perfect for those days when you're on your feet all day.
We love how Jessica has kept her outfit to the rule of three, a clever stylistic trick of never wearing more than three colors in a single look to create a streamlined appearance. The timeless combination of classic navy with red worn over her pale-hued cozy gym wear works together to create a chic yet comfortable outfit.
Shop the look
EXACT MATCH
If anyone can make a windbreaker chic, it's Miuccia Prada - the Italian designer's cool navy and maroon blouson jacket from her eponymous label is sports perfection.
If you're looking for affordable jewelry, a pair of gold hoop earrings is an essential to have in your jewelry box - they'll dress up every outfit in an instant.
Marc Jacob's Tote Bag is one of the best affordable designer bags out there - we love this punchy red that will add a bright splash of color to every outfit.
Oversized frames are one of the most timeless sunglasses trends 2025. A square-ish shape is great for adding definition to softer facial features, too.
Of course, it wouldn't be a sports luxe look without a dash of glamor too and Jessica's large gold hoop earrings and large sunnies add a touch of fabulousness to her otherwise relatively low-key ensemble without looking out of place.
Gold hoop earrings are one of many jewelry trends 2025, but this look is also incredibly timeless, making purchasing a pair of hoops always a good idea. They pair with pretty much anything and add a subtle touch of glamor to any look.
