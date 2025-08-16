Jessica Alba’s bold turquoise look made a serious style statement – here’s how to wear the hue right now

When it comes to making a statement with colour, Jessica Alba absolutely nailed it with her latest look. The star was spotted out in New York, wearing the most amazing turquoise ensemble that ensured all eyes were on her, and her shirt and skirt set is making me want to try this bold colour more than ever.

This summer, I’ve enjoyed the lime green trend and investigated how to wear butter yellow, but I hadn’t considered aqua marine tones until now. I have officially been influenced by Jessica Alba, who looked incredible in a Willy Chavarria look, which she styled perfectly with a matching handbag and a pair of fresh white court shoes. From the joyous hue to her beautiful smile, the whole look just radiated happiness.

This bright and cheerful colour-blocking look, or colour-drenching as it's often referred to, is great inspiration for anybody looking to update their warm weather wardrobe, and I have rounded up some hero pieces in the same turquoise hue below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop The Turquoise Trend

Wearing this colour will be like a shot of dopamine for your wardrobe, and although it seems uber bright, it can be very wearable for every day.

A colour-drenched look like Jessica's will make a style statement and you can try matching your aqua outfit with playful prints like stripes or leopard print for even more oomph. If you'd prefer a more relaxed way to wear the hue though, simply try buddying up your turquoise-toned top or bottoms with fresh white, grey or navy. Classic neutrals will tone down the highlighter-style hue nicely for a softer finish.