I'm never sure how to wear a trench coat, but Jennifer Lopez's tonal styling was perfection

This time of year can be difficult to dress for, with the sun making occasional (but welcome) appearances and the temperature still dropping below minus, our wardrobes have to be extremely versatile, that's why trench coats are back on our radar.

As march draws closer I'm on the hunt for inspiration for how to style a trench coat, and Jennifer Lopez's 2024 look shows exactly how. On the streets of LA, she was spotted wearing a botanical printed Christian Dior trench coat, with beige wide leg trousers and a soft knit, and heeled brown boots, an outfit so simple, yet quietly luxurious, and one that features everything we want our spring capsule wardrobe to include.

A lightweight knit under a trench is the ideal combination for entering spring, enough warmth for cooler mornings but never too heavy for sunnier afternoons. Plus, adding smart tailored trousers and heeled boots means that this look can be worn for almost any occasion, from wearing to the office to styling for the ultimate date night outfit.

Image of Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Our Favourite Trench Coats

Image of trench coat
Sezane Clyde Trench Coat

This classic beige trench coat is a firm favourite of Sienna Miller's. It has the perfect silhouette and a beautiful heritage checked lining that adds to its timeless appeal. It is also made from 100% organic cotton for a soft, quality finish that won't disappoint.

Image of trench coat
H&M Twill Trench Coat

If you're looking for a classic calf-length belted trench coat but you don't want to spend a fortune, this coat from H&M is the perfect pick for you. It features stylish front buttons, long raglan sleeves, and handy front pockets.

Image of trench coat
Mango Long Oversized Trench Coat

An oversized silhouette is ideal for fitting your best wool jumper underneath. This trench coat has a long glamorous silhouette that can easily be dressed up and worn as eveningwear over your favourite LBD.

If you are looking to spend a bit more on a new trench coat it's definitely worth checking out our round up of which Burberry trench coats you should invest in.

Shop Jennifer's Look

Image of wide leg trousers
Nordstrom Wide Leg Pants

These polished wide leg trousers will become your new go-to. You could style these in endless ways, from wearing with a light weight blouse for smart occasions, to teaming with your favourite t-shirts on the weekend.

Image of beige turtle neck jumper

& Other Stories Oversized Turtleneck Wool Jumper

This luxurious turtleneck jumper is made from merino wool and features a cosy oversized shape to keep you warm and comfortable. Pair with your favourite barrel leg jeans and a luxury trench coat.

Image of suede brown boots
& Other Stories Leather Sock Brown Boots

These brown leather have an on-trend squared-toe and a chunky block heel. These will pair perfectly with almost anything from your wardrobe, from denim wide leg jeans to floaty smart dresses and skirts.

The finishing touches to Jennifer's outfit include the light pink Chloé octagon-frame sunglasses and Dior Mini Lady Dior Bag in Pine Green Patent Cannage Calfskin. These contrasting tones add a much-needed pop of colour to an otherwise all-brown look, you could also try adding splashes of crimson red or bright yellow to your classic beige trench coat in the form of a shoulder bag, scarf, or some vibrant trainers.

Pairing the classic beige trench with similar light brown tones feels luxurious and intentional. She also opts for a slightly dark, light mocha shade for her wide leg trousers, and she adds dark brown heeled boots, which again ties perfectly with the classic beige tone of the trench.

