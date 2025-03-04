I almost didn't recognise Jennifer Lopez in her oversized trouser suit - this is power dressing at its best

Jennifer Lopez nails the 'oversized suiting' trend in a double breasted blazer and wide leg tailored trousers in one of the most coveted colour of this season—a rich chocolate brown.

Lopez's latest attire serves as the ultimate piece of inspiration for how to wear tailoring in 2025 just in time for a spring capsule wardrobe update. Perfectly styling her oversized brown Saint Laurent trouser suit in the United Arab Emirates, she posted a photo series in the tailored two-piece. The suit featured an oversized cut, baggy trousers and a warm brown tone that's been heavily trending this season.

Not only is the baggy fit in favour, but if you're looking to upgrade your current suits, what better way to do so than by swapping out classic navys and blacks for more coveted, luxurious tones. Opt for colours such as warm chocolate browns or even light mocha mousses—Pantone's nominated colour of 2025.

Oversized tailoring seems to be everywhere at the moment, spotted at London Fashion Week in several collections, including Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, and this look shows us exactly how to wear it.

Shop Brown Trouser Suits & Accessories

She finishes off her Saint Laurent trouser suit with wide frame rose gold sunglasses from Dezi, and some nude platform heels from Elie Saab. Her black leather clutch bag is from one of our high-street favourites, and is the Phoebe Clutch from Revolve.

We're seeing a real resurgence in oversized tailoring this season, with major fashion labels bringing back the double breasted blazer paired with baggy tailored trousers. Key pieces from designer collections include Isabel Maurent's Klero blazer and Loulou de Saison's Double Breasted Wool blazer which offer oversized, on-trend silhouettes.

The key to making this trend work is to either pair the blazer with a boxy t-shirt or a short open blouse and then match it with wide leg tailored trousers. You can dress your trouser suit up or down by either opting for a pair of heeled pumps for a smarter occasion or some of the best white trainers for a more casual feel.