I almost didn't recognise Jennifer Lopez in her oversized trouser suit - this is power dressing at its best
We're swapping out our tired trouser suits for this on-trend variation
Jennifer Lopez nails the 'oversized suiting' trend in a double breasted blazer and wide leg tailored trousers in one of the most coveted colour of this season—a rich chocolate brown.
Lopez's latest attire serves as the ultimate piece of inspiration for how to wear tailoring in 2025 just in time for a spring capsule wardrobe update. Perfectly styling her oversized brown Saint Laurent trouser suit in the United Arab Emirates, she posted a photo series in the tailored two-piece. The suit featured an oversized cut, baggy trousers and a warm brown tone that's been heavily trending this season.
Not only is the baggy fit in favour, but if you're looking to upgrade your current suits, what better way to do so than by swapping out classic navys and blacks for more coveted, luxurious tones. Opt for colours such as warm chocolate browns or even light mocha mousses—Pantone's nominated colour of 2025.
Oversized tailoring seems to be everywhere at the moment, spotted at London Fashion Week in several collections, including Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, and this look shows us exactly how to wear it.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
Shop Brown Trouser Suits & Accessories
You could style this blazer with laid-back denim outfits such as with barrel leg jeans and a crisp white t-shirt or layer it over your favourite spring dresses. It features a smart v-neck collar and buttoned cuffs.
These trousers come in a rich chocolate brown colour which would pair perfectly with a range of different tones, from a bright crimson red to a buttery yellow the styling options are endless.
This sophisticated woven clutch is perfect for evenings out or weekend day trips. It features a detachable gone-tone chain so you can wear it however you like, either as a clutch bag or over the shoulder.
If you're looking for a new blazer to add to your collection this oversized tie-belt piece should be a top contender. Style this jacket with some matching wide leg trousers, a satin brown shirt and either some leather loafers or ballet flats.
You could mix and match these wide leg trousers with almost anything from your wardrobe, from pairing them with light linen blouses to your best wool jumper the options are endless.
With flowing long sleeves and in a silky satin texture this blouse is ideal for dressing up in the warmer months ahead. You could wear this for the perfect date night outfit styled underneath an oversized blazer paired with a midi skirt.
She finishes off her Saint Laurent trouser suit with wide frame rose gold sunglasses from Dezi, and some nude platform heels from Elie Saab. Her black leather clutch bag is from one of our high-street favourites, and is the Phoebe Clutch from Revolve.
We're seeing a real resurgence in oversized tailoring this season, with major fashion labels bringing back the double breasted blazer paired with baggy tailored trousers. Key pieces from designer collections include Isabel Maurent's Klero blazer and Loulou de Saison's Double Breasted Wool blazer which offer oversized, on-trend silhouettes.
The key to making this trend work is to either pair the blazer with a boxy t-shirt or a short open blouse and then match it with wide leg tailored trousers. You can dress your trouser suit up or down by either opting for a pair of heeled pumps for a smarter occasion or some of the best white trainers for a more casual feel.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Charlotte Hawkins' lemon jumper is fun, fruity and making its way into our wardrobe
Charlotte Hawkins has shown that polka dots and stripes aren't the only patterns we could be wearing to add brightness to spring outfits
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Who was Dolly Parton's husband Carl Dean and how did he inspire Jolene? Inside their love story as he dies aged 82
Dolly Parton announced the death of her husband Carl Dean, who passed away aged 82
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Charlotte Hawkins' lemon jumper is fun, fruity and making its way into our wardrobe
Charlotte Hawkins has shown that polka dots and stripes aren't the only patterns we could be wearing to add brightness to spring outfits
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Cat Deeley's toffee satin top would pair perfectly with denim for an elevated evening look - and it's under £25
It's officially jeans and a nice top weather
By Molly Smith Published
-
As a fashion editor I've tried countless bras over the years - the M&S Body Soft bra is up there with the very best
It's the perfect balance between comfort and style
By Matilda Stanley Published
-
Zoe Saldana just reminded us of the beauty of sheer tights and strappy black heels
The Oscar winner looked so classic in a tights and heels combo at the iconic Vanity Fair after party
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Velvet was the Oscars trend I didn't see coming - Meg Ryan wore a rich burgundy dress for her first time at the awards in almost three decades
Velvet isn't solely reserved for winter, and this look proves it
By Molly Smith Published
-
I exclusively wear gold, but Halle Berry's mirrored Oscars gown just made me switch to team silver
Her Oscars looks are always iconic - this one was made from 7,000 crystals
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Switch things up for spring like Clodagh McKenna - her romantic heart print shirt is the ultimate whimsical piece
Clodagh McKenna's heart print shirt and flares are the spring 'jeans and a nice top' outfit we'll be recreating so much
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Accessories are everything - Scarlett Johansson took her Oscars look to the next level with one simple addition
Scarlett's rich midnight blue Oscars gown was levelled up with a pair of glam velvet gloves
By Caitlin Elliott Published