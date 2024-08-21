Jennifer Lopez masters late summer styling, wearing a breezy black maxi-dress, straw tote bag and oversized shades
We're eager to copy this simple yet sophisticated styling combination
Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a breezy late summer look this week, consisting of a flowy black dress, straw handbag, and oversized sunglasses—a winning combination that emanates everything we love about the trending boho aesthetic.
If late summer dressing has got you frantically searching for new and inspiring staples or you're on the hunt for late holiday finds to complete your summer capsule wardrobe, we have just the look for you. Jennifer Lopez's follows a fail-safe formula, wearing a black dress accessorised with a straw handbag and oversized sunglasses—the ultimate warm weather combination that every wardrobe deserves.
Giving off the well-loved boho aesthetic, her look features a billowing oversized skirt and strappy shoulder straps with an open back, a daytime-appropriate style that's ultra glamorous. And if you're wondering what is boho style, then it's comprised of artisanal features and flowy silhouettes. Her straw handbag adds to this aesthetic, giving off a breezy coastal air that's perfect for late summer styling.
Pairing a flowy black dress with simple accessories is a great styling hack for elevated day wear, and this look is also versatile enough for evening events or special occasions too. Flowy black dresses are a go-to if you're currently on the hunt for summer outfits for work, and they can be accessorised with layers such as cardigans or blazers for when the temperature drops.
J-Lo accessorises her black strappy dress with luxurious gold jewellery, including a gold chain bracelet, and a gold bangle on the other arm. Adding gold accessories to black outfits is a straightforward and easy way to add dimension to all black attire.
Shop Jennifer Lopez's look
Giving off an effortless feel, this elegant maxi dress is a great choice for warm-weather styling. The shirred bodice and strappy neckline form a feminine silhouette and the gathered waist is ultra flattering too.
This shoulder bag is made from natural fibres, and is finished off with soft black leather straps. It's size is ideal for all of your essentials, and it's the ultimate accessory for dressing up daytime looks, such as your favourite white jeans outfits.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr says, "A maxi dress is the easy answer to those late summer days when deciding what to wear can be tricky. A simple black floor-sweeping dress like Jennifer's can be layered up with a denim jacket or chunky knitwear, but it also looks amazing worn on its own. With plenty of accessories, of course!"
Later saying "I particularly love her roomy tote and chunky gold bracelets. Midis might have dominated in the last few years, but take it to the max and you'll remember how glamorous it feels to have a skirt to swish as you walk.".
It wouldn't be a J-Lo outfit without a designer handbag, and she finishes off this look with the Max Mara Marines Straw Tote Bag, adding a luxury dimension to this look. Straw or raffia handbags have been certainly trending this summer, falling in line with the spring/summer fashion trends of 2024, from small to tote bags, and there are a tones of fabulous varieties from high-street retailers.
