Jennifer Aniston oozes quiet luxury style with a tailored white waistcoat (while holding an adorable puppy)
Jennifer Aniston shows how to style one of this season's must-have items
Jennifer Aniston stepped out recently in a chic outfit, stunning in a tailored white waistcoat with statement buttons and high-waisted coffee brown trousers, for an evening out at the Alexandria Hilfiger Imperfect Harmony event in Santa Monica.
The former Friends actor looked radiant in an outfit that's the epitome of the 'quiet luxury' trend, showing off her new shorter hairstyle and it looks like she's made a new friend in the process - an adorable little puppy. Margarita Heilbron, a friend of actor Sophia Vegera, posted the sweet photograph of Jen with the caption, "Amore in her Hollywood debut!!!" (Amore being the adorable dog).
Amore was a big hit with A-lister Nicole Kidman too - scroll to pictures three and four to see Jen's masterclass in styling a waistcoat.
The waistcoat has made its comeback as a capsule wardrobe staple over the past few years. Recently Denise Van Outen spoke to us about how to wear a waistcoat if you have a slightly bigger bust.
woman&home fashion editor Caroline Parr says: "I love a waistcoat for spring (Rixo's Norah is the one in my wardrobe), and they are much more versatile than you think. Pair a white waistcoat like Jen's with a matching tailored trouser for a smart day-to-night look, or team it with jeans and midi skirts for a more casual feel. You can layer up with a blazer if you'd rather cover your arms, and they work for all body and bust sizes too. A high neck waistcoat is next on my wishlist."
Waistcoats tread the line between smart and casual, offering a polished and elegant look with no fuss. While the temperatures in Santa Monica might be higher, we could easily adapt Jen's outfit with a lightweight roll-neck knit or shirt underneath, or add a matching blazer for a more formal look.
There are plenty of options on the high street if you want to copy Jen's style, ranging from high-end iterations to budget finds - like the £27.99 tailored suit waistcoat below from H&M (which is currently on sale with 15% off).
Shop Jennifer Aniston's style
This striking white waistcoat is crafted from woven fabric with a flattering V-neck shape, statement buttons down the front, and large front pockets.
This stylish fitted waistcoat from Reiss has white buttons just like Jen's and comes with matching trousers, if you want to co-ordinate your look.
