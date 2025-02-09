Jennifer Aniston gives masterclass in styling white jeans with oversized blazer, leather boots and timeless designer handbag

Styling white jeans can feel like a daunting challenge, but Jennifer Aniston proved that keeping it simple and sleek is the best way to go when she paired some wide leg white denim with an oversized blazer, leather boots and timeless designer handbag.

As we creep closer to the spring months, it's time to start brightening up the looks we pull together with our long-worn winter capsule wardrobe staples - and white denim is a great way to do that as it offers a fresh look while still keeping you warm and comfortable.

While styling white denim jeans can feel daunting, there's so much celebrity street style inspiration out there to offer a helping hand. One of our favourites, though, is Jennifer Aniston's elevated casual approach that she put together back in 2019. With a laid-back white tank top playing into the monochrome look of her white wide leg jeans, she threw on an oversized blazer, pair of sleek leather boots and some statement gold jewellery to create a striking casual look that's perfect for those days where you want to make a splash.

With a high-waisted silhouette, figure-hugging fit at the hips and a comfortable wide leg, Jennifer's denim jeans are a versatile staple that can be worn all year round in a multitude of ways. With their slightly cropped leg, they show off her sleek choice of pointed-toe ankle boots and, without the bulky hem of longer jeans, lend themselves brilliantly to the sleek styling she opted for.

This gentle crop at the leg also makes for a great look if you want to pair the jeans with sandals in the summer or a more chunky boot in the depths of winter - and a pair of stylish white trainers will always look good with the style.

But for these transitional months, there's no better way to style white jeans than like Jennifer did here. Her ribbed tank top, with a gentle V-neckline, laid-back cotton fabric, and relaxed though flattering fit, gives the outfit a casual feel and we love the white-on-white which looks so clean, fresh and chic.

Leaning into a monochrome, two-tone look, Jennifer added striking black accessories and finishing touches to her simple bright-white base. As well as her black heeled ankle boots, which are a staple in any shoe capsule wardrobe and look oh-so chic paired with any number of outfits from formal maxi dresses to office-ready power suit looks, she added an oversized black blazer to the look and slipped on one of her go-to timeless designer handbags; the Chanel Classic Flap Bag.

There are so many ways to style a blazer and we all know and love the classic jacket style. But Jennifer offers some new tips for styling it with this look, namely by rolling up the sleeves which instantly introduces a more casual feel.

Adding the finishing touches to her outfit, Jennifer went for gold jewellery as she often does, with the warm-toned metal complimenting her bronzed, glowing skin. Tying in the golden chain on her handbag, she wore a dainty chain necklace, a chunky gold watch, some statement rings and, peeking out from her enviously shining hair, a stunning pair of boho-inspired drop detail earrings.

The choice of jewellery added a lovely feminine flair to the contemporary look that might more obviously lend itself to chunky accessories, though she did opt for some super modern sunglasses with a clear frame and oversized silhouette.