Jennifer Aniston's 'staple' workout leggings are a steal in Sweaty Betty’s Black Friday sale
The Sweaty Betty leggings are Jennifer Aniston’s go-tos - and they're now up to half price
The Sweaty Betty running leggings that Jennifer Aniston has called her ‘staple’ pair for years are now up to half price in the brand's Black Friday sale.
If you're looking to invest in a pair of some of the best workout leggings on the market this Black Friday weekend, it's well worth taking note from Jennifer, whose favourite pair of gym leggings that she's been praising for a long time are up for grabs with a discount.
The Sweaty Betty's Zero Gravity Tights which pilates-loving Jen has sworn by wearing for years thanks to their flattering bum-sculpting design and ultra-lightweight fabric are the leggings in question.
The workout essential, which usually retail for just under £100 and come in various colourways and patterns, can now be snapped up for a whopping 30-50% off - and we're adding to cart as quickly as possible before the date when Black Friday deals end.
Shop Sweaty Betty's Zero Gravity Running Tights
If it's a pair of black workout leggings you're after this Black Friday then you're in luck as this pair from Sweaty Betty are a whopping 50% off! With the brand's iconic bum-sculpting technology, they're a super flattering and comfortable running legging and the reflective band detailings not only reflect light to help you be seen easier when running in the dark, but also work like kinesiology tape for added support and compression.
Add some fun pattern to your workout wardrobe with Sweaty Betty's Green Butterfly Wings Print colourway of their viral Running Tights. The pattern is made up of a beautiful dark green shade that's dotted with flecks of black and bright bold green for a really eye catching look that's sure to stand out at the gym.
For those with shorter legs, or those who prefer a cropped-fit legging, Sweaty Betty's 7/8 leg length is the perfect fit for you. This 'Illuminate' pair feature reflective stripes up and down the leg that help you stand out in the dark and they also give added support for aching muscles with the added compression in the fabric.
In an interview with Instyle back in 2019, Jennifer called the Zero Gravity Tights one of her 'fitness staples' and said that she relies on them to get her through her pilates and yoga workouts in both comfort and style. And she's not the only celeb to love the brand's viral leggings, Kate Middleton, Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Alba are also all massive fans of the workout gear and are regularly spotted sporting the style.
So what's so great about these celeb-approved leggings? For one, they are made from an ultra-lightweight Italian fabric that's praised for its quick-drying ability, meaning you can get as sweaty as you like without feeling, or looking, drenched. It also helps to keep you cool even during the most high-intensity workouts.
Plus, the fabric also boasts 'bum-sculpting' technology that uses a clever combination of compression and flatteringly cut seams that give a lifted look to the figure and a supportive feel for you aching muscles.
The style's high-waisted design also features an adjustable waist, a back zip pocket and two side slip pockets so you can carry your essentials when you're out running.
Sweaty Betty's Zero Gravity Leggings are available in a range of colourways, from stylish leopard prints to reflective patterns that are perfect for runners as the nights draw in quicker this winter.
To complete your workout wardrobe, there are plenty of other brands who have sent their Black Friday deals out into the world early, with plenty of Black Friday trainer deals already on offer and, for those who rely on home workouts, there are some steals to be found in the many Black Friday yoga mat sales too.
