I need a new yoga mat - these are 5 deals I'm looking at ahead of Black Friday

My trusty yoga mat that I've had for the last 10 years has (finally) given up after years of workouts. It has creases that won't smooth out and the once-premium materials don't feel how they used to. So, I'm using the sales this Black Friday to find a new one.

Luckily, I'm very familiar with the best yoga mats and the best thick yoga mat alternatives out there, having tried and tested many of them over the years. I'm looking for one I can practice yoga on at least a couple of times a week and use for at-home strength workouts when I can't get to the gym.

Of all the options, brands like Liforme, Lululemon, and Kimjaly at Decathlon are some of my favourites. While they each have something different to offer, they combine premium materials at 4 to 6mm thickness to offer effortless support.

Black Friday yoga mat sale

Best deals in the Black Friday yoga mat sale

Best deal Liforme Majestic Carpet Yoga Mat: was £150 now £90 at Liforme While I'm not normally a fan of bright workout accessories, it's hard to dispute this deal. Now £60 off, this uniquely designed rug (4.2mm) can help bring more support and guidance into your practice. The alignment on the mat, helping you know where to put your hands and feet is etched in reds, oranges, yellows, and browns for a deep, colour-rich experience. This one is longer than most at 185cm, offering more stability for taller yogis - or those who just want more space.

Liforme Classic Yoga Mat: was £110 now £93.50 at Liforme The Liforme Classic Yoga Mat is one of my favourites. This one comes in a low-key selection of earth tones - perfect for a calm yoga flow. It has five points of alignment to help you find your hand and foot positions and is made from super premium, sweat-wicking materials that help keep your mat clean during more intense yoga mat workouts. At 4.2mm, it balances joint comfort and stability perfectly.

Decathlon Kimjaly Ultra-Grippy Yoga Mat: at Decathlon UK The Kimjaly Ultra-Grippy Yoga Mat is also on my list. This mat looks very similar to the Liforme Classic Yoga Mat but is almost half-price in the Decathlon sale. If my budget doesn't stretch by Black Friday to the premium option, I'll certainly be opting for this mat with its alignment markings, 4.2mm thickness, and muted black design.

Amazon Maximo Yoga Mat: was £30.99 now £17.99 at Amazon UK I'm looking for a yoga mat between 4 and 6mm this Black Friday, but if I was looking for an ultra-supportive thick yoga mat, I'd be going for this deal on the Maximo Yoga Mat at Amazon. Now almost half price, it's hard to argue with the saving and the bright green can offer a welcome pop of colour to any studio - at home or in the gym. It also comes with a carry strap to make transport easy, making it one of the best yoga mats on Amazon.

How to find a yoga mat in the sale

Look at reputable retailers: Before you add any mat to your basket, make sure you're shopping from a reputable retailer. Shopping off marketplaces like Amazon is a good idea if you're looking to save and certain finds on there are worth buying, but where possible opt for retailers that sell their own products (like in the Lululemon or Sweaty Betty sale) or well-known brands.

Check reviews: The first thing I do when I'm shopping for a yoga mat I haven't had before - or one I've not bought for a while, as product quality can change - is check verified reviews. When looking at these, I consider what's been said about the mat in the last year.

Consider what you need: I do almost do yoga every day at home so I need a mat that can keep up, so I prioritise premium materials that aren't going to degrade easily with constant use. Occasionally, I use my mat to do strength training at home, so I don't want anything above 6mm in thickness. Before buying, consider what you need and how you'll use your chosen mat.

I do almost do yoga every day at home so I need a mat that can keep up, so I prioritise premium materials that aren't going to degrade easily with constant use. Occasionally, I use my mat to do strength training at home, so I don't want anything above 6mm in thickness. Before buying, consider what you need and how you'll use your chosen mat. Work out your budget: Yoga mats range from about £10 to upwards of £100, so you need to know how much you're comfortable spending before going to the checkout.