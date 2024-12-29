Feeling the winter chill? Jennifer Aniston knows how to keep warm in style with her practical snow boots and oversized coat

As we head deeper into the winter months where snow and oh-so chilly winds are forcing us to bundle up in winter-ready layers, we're taking style notes from Jennifer Aniston who knows how to keep warm in style with her practical snow boots and oversized coat.

While we might currently be preoccupied with putting together our stylish and sultry New Year's Eve outfits as the celebrations creep ever closer, soon enough we'll be back to worrying more about practicality than style when it comes to our winter capsule wardrobes as we head deeper into the winter and the cold chill that it brings.

But if you're dreading the cold, don't fret as Jennifer Aniston gave a masterclass in wrapping up against the chill when she added a cosy pair of snow boots and an incredibly padded and flattering winter coat to her laid-back jeans and jumper blend. The 2008 look, with her baker boy cap, olive green scarf, and thermal boot socks, makes for the perfect winter outfit that's still so on trend today.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get Jennifer Aniston's Look

Superdry Black Fuji Faux Fur Hooded Longline Coat £120 at Next With a heavily padded silhouette to keep you super warm in the coldest of temperatures, this Superdry coat balances out bulkiness with a slim fit while the removable faux fur trim around the hood brings in a subtle touch of chicness. UGG Adirondack III Waterproof Bootie Was £204.50, Now £143.14 at Nordstrom We might actually wish for freezing temperatures if it means we can wear these stunning UGG snow boots out! With a waterproof finish, plush wool lining that mimics the feel of genuine shearling, and a chunky silhouette with a faux-fur collar, they're the most stylish practical footwear out there. OUNIYA Large Chunky Scarf Was £9.80, Now £9.30 at Amazon With an oversized and chunky design, this olive green scarf is sure to keep you warm no matter what the weather throws at you. The design is stunning and boasts a beautiful tassel trim that makes the accessory a striking statement piece. Sam Edelman Quilted Puffer Coat with Removable Hood Was £179.99, Now £106.35 at Nordstrom Currently on sale for 40% off, it's a great time to snap up this puffer coat that's a super versatile piece for winter. The longline silhouette offers ample coverage from the elements, with the removable hood, high stand collar and quilted puffer design giving it a stylish edge. SOREL Tivoli V Faux Fur Lined Waterproof Boot £122.72 from Nordstrom This pair of snow boots from Kate Middleton's go-to brand Sorel might be a little pricey, but they're an investment you can wear not just throughout the years but throughout decades too thanks to their durable makeup with a waterproof fabric, cosy faux-fur lining and robust sole. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heathered Socks £14.73 at Nordstrom Cosy socks are a must in the winter months and this pair from Barefoot Dreams have received rave reviews for the warm and super soft feel they offer. One shopper wrote, "They are so comfortable and soft! The bonus is how they wash - they come out just as soft and comfy as when they were new."

With a comfortable pair of jeans acting as the base for this outfit, Jennifer kept this look casual and laid-back, which is just what January calls for after all the fun, but tiring, glitz and glamour of New Year's Eve and the festive season. The light-wash blue denim looked striking and crisp against the snowy background, with the tone bringing a pop of wearable colour to the otherwise dark-toned outfit.

The blue denim looked great with the tanned-brown suede of her snow boots, which are winter staple we adore. Perfectly blending style with practicality, she tucked the hem of her jeans into some cosy and fluffy socks to show off the stunning lace-up footwear and we're sure this kept her nice and warm in the snow too.

Snow boots do tend to be on the pricier side, with their need to be made from high-quality waterproof fabric driving up the price tag. But, this means they're durable, long-lasting winter staples that can last for years and years without having to be replaced, therefore making them an investment piece you'll only have to splurge on once - plus, the cosy linings they often feature are worth it just to feel that oh-so soft fabric cushioning your steps.

To keep warm in the snow, Jennifer threw on an incredibly padded winter coat over the top of her jeans and olive green jumper, with the longline, oversized style boasting a thermal inner lining and a playful fur-lined hood. You can't go wrong with a practical winter coat like this, that can be relied on to always work with casual looks and keep you super toasty and warm.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Putting the finishing touches to her outfit, Jennifer accessorised with a black baker boy cap and an olive green scarf, both of which have a vintage charm to them and add a dash of personality to the practical, casual look.

We love the pop of olive green which works beautifully well with the tanned-brown snow boots - and a flattering winter hat like Jennifer's cap is a must-have not only to keep you cosy but also to make sure that your hair stays put in the wind.