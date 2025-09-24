Every autumn wardrobe should include a classic trench coat and a pair of timeless knee boots - Jennifer Aniston's look proves it

When it comes to hero pieces to add to any good autumn capsule wardrobe, a sophisticated pair of knee boots and a classic trench coat should be at the top of your shopping list. Both items will elevate an endless amount of outfits, so you’ll get plenty of style mileage out of them right now and for years to come.

If you don’t believe me, take a look at this chic outfit from Jennifer Aniston. The star rocked this daytime ensemble whilst filming the movie Wanderlust in New York back in 2010, but it’s such a classic look that it could easily work for right now too. Jennifer opted for a crisp white shirt and blue jeans combination, which she finished with a black trench coat by Theory and a pair of Salvatore Ferragamo brown suede knee-high boots. It all worked beautifully together, and it's an outfit that couldn't be easier to recreate for the chilly season.

As Jennifer wore this outfit a long time ago, her exact items are no longer available to buy, but I’ve rounded up some very similar staples as well as the best knee-high boots currently available on the virtual high street to emulate her look, ready for the months ahead.

Shop Jennifer's look

Jennifer has revisited this hero outfit formula many times over the years, and it's no surprise, as it's a look that really does work. When it comes to how to style trench coats, you have plenty of options too. Opt for a deep black toned piece like the star and wear it with casual denim, or go for a traditional beige cover-up that will work with everything from a grey jumper dress to leopard print trousers.

