Every autumn wardrobe should include a classic trench coat and a pair of timeless knee boots - Jennifer Aniston's look proves it
The star often adds these cool weather pieces to her daytime outfits, and it's a look that's very easy to recreate
When it comes to hero pieces to add to any good autumn capsule wardrobe, a sophisticated pair of knee boots and a classic trench coat should be at the top of your shopping list. Both items will elevate an endless amount of outfits, so you’ll get plenty of style mileage out of them right now and for years to come.
If you don’t believe me, take a look at this chic outfit from Jennifer Aniston. The star rocked this daytime ensemble whilst filming the movie Wanderlust in New York back in 2010, but it’s such a classic look that it could easily work for right now too. Jennifer opted for a crisp white shirt and blue jeans combination, which she finished with a black trench coat by Theory and a pair of Salvatore Ferragamo brown suede knee-high boots. It all worked beautifully together, and it's an outfit that couldn't be easier to recreate for the chilly season.
As Jennifer wore this outfit a long time ago, her exact items are no longer available to buy, but I’ve rounded up some very similar staples as well as the best knee-high boots currently available on the virtual high street to emulate her look, ready for the months ahead.
Shop Jennifer's look
This black double-breasted design is one of the best trench coats of the season and will recreate Jennifer's look with ease.
Slim leg jeans like these will sit well inside a pair of boots, and the high cut waist will cinch in your middle for a flattering finish, making them some of the best jeans for women over 60.
An oversized white shirt is brilliantly versatile. Wear it with barrel leg jeans, or team it with a pencil skirt for a day at the office.
A block heel and a dark brown colour give this designer lookalike pair a very 1970s feel that will bring a boho vibe to any outfit. Dune is huge at the moment - Jennifer carried one of their bags just last week.
Jennifer has revisited this hero outfit formula many times over the years, and it's no surprise, as it's a look that really does work. When it comes to how to style trench coats, you have plenty of options too. Opt for a deep black toned piece like the star and wear it with casual denim, or go for a traditional beige cover-up that will work with everything from a grey jumper dress to leopard print trousers.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
