Jennifer Aniston offers timeless outfit inspiration in skinny jeans and knee high boots - her oversized scarf is a winter staple
A sleek black coat and knee highs are must-haves for the cold season
Jennifer Aniston's elevated casual style has always been on hand to inspire us throughout the seasons - and her winter-ready skinny jeans and knee high boots pairing from back in 2014 is still so on trend today.
No matter which style are the best jeans for your body type, skinny jeans are a flattering staple that have a place in every winter capsule wardrobe. Especially in winter, the tight fit offers warmth and can be styled in so many different ways as they balance out the bulk of the winter coats and layers upon layers of thermals we rely on throughout the season.
And, of course, they look impossibly sophisticated and elegant when paired with our favourite winter footwear; knee high boots. There's something so sleek and timeless about a skinny jean tucked into a knee high silhouette - and Jennifer Aniston's 2014 take on this classic look is one of our favourites with her tailored coat, oversized scarf and timeless crossbody bag creating an elevated casual outfit we're going to be wearing on repeat.
Get Jennifer Aniston's Look
Feel as good as you look with these flattering skinny jeans that are made from sustainably sourced fibers. They boast a simple and clean design, with a mid-rise waist, full-length legs and timeless seam details.
With a sleek stiletto heel and pointed toe giving a sophisticated look, these versatile knee high boots boast a cosy flair with their soft suede make up and ruched detailing.
It doesn't get much more classic or timeless than a black, longline tailored coat and this Zara piece encapsulates so much of what we love about the sleek, structured style with its simple silhouette and minimal detail.
Made from a silk-blended fabric, this lightweight scarf is perfect for layering up in and will add a pop of wispy texture to any monochrome outfit.
With a luxe, high-end look at a high-street price, this faux leather crossbody bag from Mango boasts gleaming hardware and a structured design that oozes understated elegance.
Stepping out in New York back in 2014, Jennifer battled the cool November weather in a look we could easily mistake for something she'd worn just yesterday. The elevated casual pairing of skinny jeans with knee high boots offers such a timeless look and her nearly monochrome take on styling is so on trend right now.
We only get to see a peak of Jennifer's rich, blue skinny jeans but they add a lovely pop of colour and texture to her look. Alongside the soft suede of her boots, the denim brings in a rougher texture that keeps this outfit feeling laid-back despite the more elevated tailoring of the basic staples she added to it. Just imagine the outfit with some sleek leather trousers, or a pencil skirt and tights - it's immediately a party-ready look then, isn't it?
Complimenting the rich, deep black suede of her boots, Jennifer leaned into a sophisticated one-toned look and kept the rest of her outfit solid black. Her black tailored coat is a great winter piece, with its longline hem that skims the knees and structured shoulders creating a flattering tailored shape that softly defines the waist and balances out the bulk of Jennifer's winter scarf.
The scarf is a surprisingly statement-making element of this look. The super oversized and chunky piece is wrapped tightly around the neck and layered up to really battle the chill - we love the subtle texture its thin, almost chiffon-like fabric brings to the outfit.
Finishing off her outfit with some timeless black accessories, Jennifer slipped on a pair of orange-lensed sunglasses and carried a timeless designer handbag; the Celine Trotteur Messenger Bag Calfskin Medium.
Unfortunately, the practical, sleek and classic style has been discontinued since Jennifer first wore this look and is now a highly coveted style thanks to the timeless design and chic, understated look. It can be found from time to time on resale sites, though you'll have to be eagle-eyed and snap it up quickly if you do happen to stumble across one.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
