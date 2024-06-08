I've never been sure how to style gold jewellery, but Jennifer Aniston's latest looks has all the answers

Jennifer Aniston's recent appearance at an Apple TV event in LA has caused quite the fashion stir, with the actress moving away from her typical neutral tones and minimalist style with a red floral dress and an impressive collection of chunky gold jewellery.

The star arrived at Paramount Studios in LA in an eye-catching crimson red dress with a romantic floral motif that's perfect for a summer capsule wardobe. The fitted bodice gave the actor an incredible silhouette, while chunky gold bracelets rings and a pendant necklace offset the delicate dress. Red kitten heels with an elegant ankle strap complete the look.

I've often shied away from wearing too much gold jewellery, particularly if it's a chunkier style, in the worry that it will look a bit overkill. In my younger days, I opted for huge hoops and chunky 'statement' necklaces to match the typical jeans-and-a-nice-top outfits, but that's not a fashion period I'm keen to revisit. As my style matured, simple and elegant (and often silver) seemed to be the way to go for a more effortless and grown-up jewellery style.

However, Jennifer Aniston's gold accessories have certainly inspired me – I love the way the star has mixed and matched trends for an eclectic, yet stylish, look. Jen's jewellery for the event is chunky and bold, but also gives a nod to summer's boho trend with a statement gemstone ring and pendant necklace. As one of the original 'quiet luxury' fashion icons, Jen tends to favour cool minimalist fashion and that often means her jewellery is simple and elegant rather than statement.

It's refreshing to see the actor trial a new look, putting her stylish spin on the gold jewellery trend, and it's definitely one I'll be drawing inspiration from this summer. Adding gemstones and pendants into the mix when it comes to gold jewellery creates a softer look - I can see it working well with crochet dresses, embroidered blouses and woven bags. Think vintage-inspired pieces and billowing, lightweight fabrics worn for summer festivals, relaxed garden parties and summer holiday cocktails.

With Sienna Miller's boho-inspired collection with M&S flying off the shelves, it's clear that there's a big appetite for the trend. These are my favourite gold pieces on the high street, as inspired by Jen's look.

