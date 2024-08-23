Jennifer Aniston's comfortable all-black look is the perfect end of summer ensemble that will take you anywhere
And it can be easily recreated on a budget
Even the most stylish celebrities like to feel comfortable in their wardrobe, and Jennifer Aniston's outfit for running around NYC back in 2014 goes to show that monochromatic, relaxed looks will never go out of fashion.
If you're readying your autumn capsule wardrobe for the cooler weather, it's worth knowing how to dress for transitional weather when it's still too warm for knitwear but not quite hot enough for your summer dresses. Enter: lightweight trousers and a versatile tank courtesy of Jennifer Aniston.
She is a celeb we always look to for style inspiration and her monochromatic black look ticks every box despite now being ten years old - it's chic, comfy, and can take you absolutely anywhere. The best part is that it's extremely easy to channel on a budget, so we're adding these staple pieces to our basket immediately.
Shop Jen's style
Never underestimate the power of a basic black tank. The ultimate layering piece, it can be paired with everything from denim and chunky knitwear to Rixo's leopard skirt to keep an outfit sophisticated - and this style is brilliantly affordable.
Cropped trousers are not only loose and airy, but they have a fashionable feel thanks to the unique cut that shows off a little more leg without being at all revealing. They can also work to make your legs look longer and show off any statement footwear that you might want on show.
A slim pair of slip-on sandals solves the issue of what to pack in hand luggage when you're trying to save space, and can easily be thrown on when both comfort and style are a top priority. Minimalist and chic, there's no end of summer outfit that this pair won't match with.
Any outfit that looks just as chic ten years after first being worn is a huge winner in our books. There's no going wrong with neutral basics that will never date in your everyday capsule wardrobe - not only will you save money by rewearing your favourite pieces, but it's kinder to the planet too.
When in doubt, sticking to one neutral colour is a surefire way to make any outfit look put-together and refined. Each component of Jennifer's look is fairly basic, but paired together in monochromatic black, she looks incredibly chic.
We love how she added a soft pop of colour with a denim jacket that adds a casual edge to the look, whilst her classic aviator sunglasses tie the darker-hued outfit together. You can add a pair of the best white trainers on days when a lot of walking is involved or you want to make things a little brighter, or stick to matching sandals on drier days (whilst the sun lasts).
