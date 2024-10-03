Jenni Falconer's baby blue suit and cool Nike trainers combination is smart-casual at its very best
We love her chic yet practical ensemble
No matter the time of year or the occasion, a tailored suit will never fail. But to make it look its best, a few accessories and some statement footwear can pull the whole outfit together - as proven by Jenni Falconer's chic co-ord and Nike trainers combo.
If you don't have a women's trouser suit in your wardrobe, let this be your sign to change that. A perennial staple, it is the fallback piece you'll want to have on hand when formal occasions arise. But don't be fooled into thinking a plain black or grey suit is the only thing that can be trusted to do the job; a colourful set is just as sophisticated and will earn you even more style points.
Jenni Falconer shared a snap of her sporting a beautiful baby blue suit teamed with matching pastel trainers, and this has to be one of the most timelessly chic outfits we've come across this season. Plus, each element of her look offers unbeatable versatility in any capsule wardrobe.
Now 50% off, this timeless blazer is a steal. With a timeless double breasted fit and monochromatic blue buttons, it is understated but will add some soft colour to your autumn and winter wardrobe - and see you through to spring.
A well-fitting pair of trousers can take you anywhere and offers endless styling opportunities. We love the straight cut of these Ro&Zo trousers that are fitted but comfortable - the perfect combination.
The beauty of a hue like baby blue is it isn't restricted to a certain season. Whilst sunny yellows scream summer and rich chocolate browns tend to only come out during the last few months of the year, blue will never look out of place.
A suit doesn't need much in terms of styling to look its best, but Jenni's simple addition of pastel trainers instantly transforms the feel of her outfit without sacrificing its polished feel. If you've been on the hunt for some Adidas Samba alternatives, Nike Blazers have a similar silhouette and some in several unusual colourways that will liven up your neutral autumn capsule wardrobe.
Some tailored trousers like Jenni's can easily be teamed with trainers and the Sezane Gaspard cardigan for a smart-casual feel, or styled with a sparkly top and heels come Christmas parties. Likewise, the blazer can be thrown over everything from a slouchy tee and jeans to a midi dress for the office.
Investing in a suit brings endless wardrobe possibilities, and with a fun, colourful pair of trainers on hand that provide all-day comfort, you can create chic and practical ensembles with minimal effort.
