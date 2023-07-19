In a rare display, Kate Middleton wore a bright orange coat that we're shocked by and in love with

The Princess, who doesn't don the creamsicle colour too often, wore a bright orange coat a handful of years ago - and we're in love with the bold look.

It goes without saying that Kate Middleton has inspirational style, seeing as she serves as a fashion icon to many who want to emulate her timeless and classy looks. Rare is the occasion, however, that Kate wears really bold colours while out on royal engagements - even her most recent lime green Wimbledon skirt suit shocked us with its bold hue.

This wasn't the first time she sported a boldly coloured item, however - back in 2013, the Princes wore an orange overcoat that we've been rather obsessed with at the moment.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While on a visit to the Naomi House Children's Hospice near Winchester, Hampshire, England in 2013, the Princess wore a peachy, bold maternity look consisting of a shift dress and a matching coat.

The dress underneath was no frills, simply acting as a base layer to the Princess' ensemble with its subtle coral hue. The coat on top, however, boasted a colour that the Princess does not often wear - a bright, bold orange shade.

To accessorize the look, she also wore a pair of simple nude pump heels, as well as some elegant and small dangling earrings to add just a touch of dazzle to the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This orange coat was a seriously rare display for the Princess - and although her style has become very slightly less traditional over the years, she still has never sported something this shade of orange. So, Kate, if you're reading this, please wear orange more - it looks great on you!

This is not to say that Kate doesn't like the color orange - in fact, she debuted a seriously chic orange bag with a wooden handle a few years ago that we still think about to this day, because yes, it really is *that* stylish. She also wore a super chic orange bodycon co-ord look earlier in 2023 to visit a daycare in Luton, but otherwise, the Princess is rarely seen in the bright shade.