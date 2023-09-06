If you loved Kate Middleton's swirly pink midi dress, we just found the best lookalike from M&S for just £35

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's Rixo Izzy dress has long been coveted by fans of the Princess, and we found a lookalike that costs just £35 - but you have to act fast to get it.

If you're a big fan of Princess Kate and follow along with her sartorial history, you might remember this stunning pink number she wore last year in the Bahamas. The pink swirl midi dress from Rixo absolutely took the internet by storm after Kate was seen in it, spawning a sell-out for the item - and still, a year later, that same Rixo Izzy dress in Kate's desired colour - pink marble zebra - is still sold out in almost every size.

This dress was a bit of a departure from her usual looks, and she typically leans into more conservative colour palettes and only of late has been opting for brighter shades (we loved her lime green Self-Portrait Wimbledon outfit this year, for example).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When she wore this stunning dress on her trip to the Bahamas (yes, that same trip where she wore that mint green dress and white pump heels during a torrential downpour), she styled it with a bubblegum pink clutch purse, as well as a trusty pair of camel-coloured espadrille wedges.

This romantically cut dress has been a coveted wardrobe piece for Kate Middleton fans for over a year now, but aside from the fact that it is almost perpetually sold out in this colour, it also, unfortunately, is a tad pricey, coming in at £245.

Luckily, though, we just found a really similar dress to her Rixo one that comes in at just £35 from M&S, and is fortunately still available in a wide range of sizes, running the gamut from petites to talls as well.

Printed Belted Midaxi Shirt Dress, M&S COLLECTION, £35 ($41) | Mark & Spencer A striking print brings a standout look to this shirt dress. The collared design is cut in an easy regular fit, with button fastenings and a self-tie belt to pull in the waist - making it a breezy and easy option for your next day on the town.

Although the pattern is just slightly different (Kate's Rixo dress comes in a swirling zebra pattern, while this one boasts a leopard print), the romantic silhouette and button up detailing are still the same. Plus, you can style this dress exactly the same way that Kate styled hers - making for an elegant and easy-to-wear option for your next occasion.