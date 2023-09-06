If you loved Kate Middleton's swirly pink midi dress, we just found the best lookalike from M&S for just £35
Kate Middleton's swirly pink midi has been long sought-after by fans
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kate Middleton's Rixo Izzy dress has long been coveted by fans of the Princess, and we found a lookalike that costs just £35 - but you have to act fast to get it.
If you're a big fan of Princess Kate and follow along with her sartorial history, you might remember this stunning pink number she wore last year in the Bahamas. The pink swirl midi dress from Rixo absolutely took the internet by storm after Kate was seen in it, spawning a sell-out for the item - and still, a year later, that same Rixo Izzy dress in Kate's desired colour - pink marble zebra - is still sold out in almost every size.
This dress was a bit of a departure from her usual looks, and she typically leans into more conservative colour palettes and only of late has been opting for brighter shades (we loved her lime green Self-Portrait Wimbledon outfit this year, for example).
When she wore this stunning dress on her trip to the Bahamas (yes, that same trip where she wore that mint green dress and white pump heels during a torrential downpour), she styled it with a bubblegum pink clutch purse, as well as a trusty pair of camel-coloured espadrille wedges.
This romantically cut dress has been a coveted wardrobe piece for Kate Middleton fans for over a year now, but aside from the fact that it is almost perpetually sold out in this colour, it also, unfortunately, is a tad pricey, coming in at £245.
Luckily, though, we just found a really similar dress to her Rixo one that comes in at just £35 from M&S, and is fortunately still available in a wide range of sizes, running the gamut from petites to talls as well.
Printed Belted Midaxi Shirt Dress, M&S COLLECTION, £35 ($41) | Mark & Spencer
A striking print brings a standout look to this shirt dress. The collared design is cut in an easy regular fit, with button fastenings and a self-tie belt to pull in the waist - making it a breezy and easy option for your next day on the town.
Although the pattern is just slightly different (Kate's Rixo dress comes in a swirling zebra pattern, while this one boasts a leopard print), the romantic silhouette and button up detailing are still the same. Plus, you can style this dress exactly the same way that Kate styled hers - making for an elegant and easy-to-wear option for your next occasion.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Fans go wild for Kevin Costner's white button down as the Yellowstone actor poses with his 'handsome son'
Like father, like son - clearly
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s mint green off-shoulder dress and white clutch was a match made in heaven and it deserves another chance to shine
Pippa Middleton's mint green off-shoulder dress was her outfit of choice back in 2017 and it's one we'd love to see again...
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We just stumbled across this pic of baby-faced Kate Middleton and it seems she was a pioneer for the '90s skinny brow trend
Maybe skinny eyebrows are chic after all
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Kate Middleton's smooth toffee designer handbag she LOVES to wear with powerful red outfits is so gorgeous
This classic is another favourite in Kate Middleton's handbag collection
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton's black Aspinal of London handbag is her ultimate timeless go-to accessory
Kate's black Aspinal of London handbag is a classic in her collection
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
We love Kate Middleton's fresh white trench coat and knee-high boots combo in these unearthed photos from before she married William
Kate looked so stylish in her trench coat and boots combo
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
We're in love with Princess Catherine's outdoorsy rain parka
The Princess inspires our style once again with a wardrobe staple that just so happens to be on sale!
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
This young royal just took fashion tips from Princess Catherine in a bold yellow dress and huge statement hat
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium channelled the Princess of Wales's style in the best way
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The subtle way the Barbie movie took a page out of Princess Catherine's style book - and you can too
Hint: both Barbie and Princess Catherine love this jewellery brand
By Madeline Merinuk Published