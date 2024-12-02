Holly Willoughby’s daring LBD is the velvet piece you’ll be seeing at every festive party this season
Holly Willoughby stunned in a velvet midi dress with a plunging neckline
Holly Willoughby stepped out in the perfect festive party dress for the Better Man film premiere, with the stunning velvet piece boasting a sultry neckline and festive diamanté embellishments.
The LBD is a party wear staple no matter the season and this year we're seeing it everywhere, from on red carpet to at the many festive parties we're attending this Christmas season - but no one has made so much of a splash in the style as Holly Willoughby.
Walking the red carpet at the premiere of Robbie Williams' new biopic Better Man, the presenter demanded attention in the Brooklyn Velour Midi Dress by Australian-owned designer label Bardot. The dress perfectly blended classic with contemporary, with the timeless pencil silhouette being updated by the luxe and heavy velvet fabric, a plunging neckline and the addition of festive diamanté embellishments around the bodice.
Get Holly Willoughby's Look
Holly's Dress
This velvet midi dress by Bardot is currently only available from Nordstrom and is sold out everywhere else. It's no surprise that it's popular, the design is stunning with its twinkling rhinestone embellishments, plunging neckline and rich velvet fabric.
With a flattering cowl neckline draping around the neck, this simple yet super flattering velvet midi dress from Zara is a festive party wear staple. The ruching at the sides of the waist create a lovely silhouette and the velvet fabric is so luxe.
Emulating the sultry neckline of Holly Willoughby's velvet dress, this dress from Revolve boasts a plunging V neckline that falls down to a flattering knot detail at the waistline. The straight-falling maxi skirt oozes sophistication, with the high slit leaning into the sultry look.
From the same brand as Holly's stunning velvet dress, this Bardot maxi dress features a similar structured, plunging neckline, with long sleeves and the maxi skirt balancing out the design to offer more coverage. The simple silhouette is oh-so flattering and we love the gold-toned metal detail at the chest.
This simplistic figure-hugging dress from Karen Millen is a sleek and streamline wardrobe staple that you can effortlessly transition from day to night and occasion to occasion. The plunging neckline is the statement element and, with some metallic heels or statement boots adding a fun, playful element into the style, it's sure to make a splash.
This black satin clutch bag is a simple and sleek accessory that'll finish off any formal wear look with ease. Its gold-toned hardware offers a subtle shine and ties in with the chain strap that can be tucked away into the bag when you want a clutch style, or simply pulled back out to wear as a crossbody.
The Bardot dress is largely sold out across the internet, though you can still get your hands on it at Nordstrom, and it's no surprise that it's so popular. The dress is simply gorgeous, with the luxurious velvet fabric giving it a heavy and luxe feel while the structured statement neckline adds a daring and sultry element that elevates the look into one that's impossibly elegant - it's gone straight onto our Christmas party outfit inspiration board.
To let the dress take centre stage, Holly built up a simplistic, all-black monochrome look around it. For shoes, she opted for the Gianvito Rossi 105 Pump Heels in Black, with the minimal design boasting a sleek pointed toe and towering stiletto heel that leaned into the timeless and classic silhouette of the dress beautifully. The shoe style is super versatile, and a black heel is always going to be a party staple that should be in any and every shoe capsule wardrobe no matter the season.
She carried the Iside Suede Box Clutch Bag from LK Bennett which is no longer available to buy in black, though it can be snapped up in a stunning pale blue shade from LK Bennett that will add a pop of festive icy colour into any outfit.
The box clutch is a classic occasion bag, with many styles similar to the LK Bennett one now being available. They're super handy and often feature a removable chain shoulder strap so you can go hands-free if need be with a crossbody style. This practicality, in addition to the sleek and simple look, means this timeless design never falls out of style and we'll be seeing it everywhere this festive season.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
When it came to her accessories, Holly kept things simple with just a single pair of small gold hoops hanging from her ears. Her choice to skip on a necklace was an incredibly trendy one, with many celebrities opting for less bejewelled looks this year, especially when their dress necklines leave lots of space across the chest bare. We adore the look but if you're recreating Holly's style with a dress that's lacking the twinkling rhinestone embellishments that her style does, a simple but shining silver necklace would quickly introduce that element into your look.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
What is the cheapest Apple Watch on Cyber Monday? Where to find a deal for under £199
Save £50 on Cyber Monday with the cheapest Apple Watch at its lowest-ever price from Currys, with more deals at Amazon, Argos, and more
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Your creative year: 32 inspiring projects to try over the next 12 months
The challenge? Take on a series of creative challenges over one year. The reward? Fun-filled weeks of self-exploration, empowered skill-building, and a creative new you
By Natalie Denton Published
-
This stunning quilted Radley tote bag is under £60 for Cyber Monday – it's the chicest way to carry your everyday essentials
There are huge savings to be found in the Radley sale
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Ruth Langsford uses practical winter accessories to bring striking colour and pattern into all-black look
Ruth Langsford took her casual jeans and blazer to the next level with a bold winter scarf and timeless designer handbag
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
This reversible bra by Spanx is reduced to just £15 - the bestselling style "fits like a second skin"
The Spanx Breast of Both Worlds reversible comfort bra is reduced from £45
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Sorry to my little black dress - Amal Clooney's ruby red sequins are making me embrace more festive colours
We're mesmerised by Amal's sequin midi dress
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Gillian Anderson styles UGG boots as formal wear in genius move to keep warm this winter
We'd never thought of styling our cosy UGGs like this before
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's North Face jacket is the extra-warm layer to bundle up in this winter
With a pair of leather gloves and a cosy oversized scarf, Jennifer Aniston battled the winter chill in style
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Gabby Logan's luxurious sequin dress is the party piece every wardrobe deserves
Nothing beats sequins for festive occasionwear - and we've found the ultimate dress
By Molly Smith Published
-
We're captivated by Trinny Woodall's unique festive outfit – her diamanté polka dot top and midi skirt are dazzling
Her outfit is one we wouldn't have thought of, but works so well for the festive season
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published