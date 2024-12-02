Holly Willoughby’s daring LBD is the velvet piece you’ll be seeing at every festive party this season

Holly Willoughby stepped out in the perfect festive party dress for the Better Man film premiere, with the stunning velvet piece boasting a sultry neckline and festive diamanté embellishments.

The LBD is a party wear staple no matter the season and this year we're seeing it everywhere, from on red carpet to at the many festive parties we're attending this Christmas season - but no one has made so much of a splash in the style as Holly Willoughby.

Walking the red carpet at the premiere of Robbie Williams' new biopic Better Man, the presenter demanded attention in the Brooklyn Velour Midi Dress by Australian-owned designer label Bardot. The dress perfectly blended classic with contemporary, with the timeless pencil silhouette being updated by the luxe and heavy velvet fabric, a plunging neckline and the addition of festive diamanté embellishments around the bodice.

Holly's Dress Bardot Brooklyn Embellished Trim Stretch Velvet Cocktail Dress £136.43 at Nordstrom This velvet midi dress by Bardot is currently only available from Nordstrom and is sold out everywhere else. It's no surprise that it's popular, the design is stunning with its twinkling rhinestone embellishments, plunging neckline and rich velvet fabric. Zara Velvet Midi Dress £29.99 at Zara With a flattering cowl neckline draping around the neck, this simple yet super flattering velvet midi dress from Zara is a festive party wear staple. The ruching at the sides of the waist create a lovely silhouette and the velvet fabric is so luxe. Superdown Aurora Deep V Maxi Dress £85 at Revolve Emulating the sultry neckline of Holly Willoughby's velvet dress, this dress from Revolve boasts a plunging V neckline that falls down to a flattering knot detail at the waistline. The straight-falling maxi skirt oozes sophistication, with the high slit leaning into the sultry look. Bardot Remmy Plunge Maxi Dress £109 at Anthropologie From the same brand as Holly's stunning velvet dress, this Bardot maxi dress features a similar structured, plunging neckline, with long sleeves and the maxi skirt balancing out the design to offer more coverage. The simple silhouette is oh-so flattering and we love the gold-toned metal detail at the chest. Karen Millen Bandage Form Fitting Deep V-Neck Midaxi Knit Dress Was £129, Now £77.40 at Karen Millen This simplistic figure-hugging dress from Karen Millen is a sleek and streamline wardrobe staple that you can effortlessly transition from day to night and occasion to occasion. The plunging neckline is the statement element and, with some metallic heels or statement boots adding a fun, playful element into the style, it's sure to make a splash. John Lewis Stella Clutch Bag £39 at John Lewis This black satin clutch bag is a simple and sleek accessory that'll finish off any formal wear look with ease. Its gold-toned hardware offers a subtle shine and ties in with the chain strap that can be tucked away into the bag when you want a clutch style, or simply pulled back out to wear as a crossbody.

The Bardot dress is largely sold out across the internet, though you can still get your hands on it at Nordstrom, and it's no surprise that it's so popular. The dress is simply gorgeous, with the luxurious velvet fabric giving it a heavy and luxe feel while the structured statement neckline adds a daring and sultry element that elevates the look into one that's impossibly elegant - it's gone straight onto our Christmas party outfit inspiration board.

To let the dress take centre stage, Holly built up a simplistic, all-black monochrome look around it. For shoes, she opted for the Gianvito Rossi 105 Pump Heels in Black, with the minimal design boasting a sleek pointed toe and towering stiletto heel that leaned into the timeless and classic silhouette of the dress beautifully. The shoe style is super versatile, and a black heel is always going to be a party staple that should be in any and every shoe capsule wardrobe no matter the season.

She carried the Iside Suede Box Clutch Bag from LK Bennett which is no longer available to buy in black, though it can be snapped up in a stunning pale blue shade from LK Bennett that will add a pop of festive icy colour into any outfit.

The box clutch is a classic occasion bag, with many styles similar to the LK Bennett one now being available. They're super handy and often feature a removable chain shoulder strap so you can go hands-free if need be with a crossbody style. This practicality, in addition to the sleek and simple look, means this timeless design never falls out of style and we'll be seeing it everywhere this festive season.

When it came to her accessories, Holly kept things simple with just a single pair of small gold hoops hanging from her ears. Her choice to skip on a necklace was an incredibly trendy one, with many celebrities opting for less bejewelled looks this year, especially when their dress necklines leave lots of space across the chest bare. We adore the look but if you're recreating Holly's style with a dress that's lacking the twinkling rhinestone embellishments that her style does, a simple but shining silver necklace would quickly introduce that element into your look.