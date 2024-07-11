Helen Skelton aces Wimbledon whites in sharp tailoring - and her delightful mini accessory is making us want to downsize our own handbags

From white summery tailoring to blush pink blazers, Wimbledon's celebrity style is reminding us that what you wear as a viewer is as equally significant as the game.

And this tailored ensemble from Helen Skelton offers a true lesson in what to wear to Wimbledon. Pairing a white high-neck waistcoat and white wide-leg trousers with the most delightful mini handbag, she watched courtside on day 10 of The Championships.

With wedding season in full swing and the arrival of warmer weather (fingers crossed), choosing smart, brightly tailored clothing, such as a white waistcoat or linen trousers, is an excellent styling choice.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

In a social media post, she beamed in the look with Janet Skelton, her mum, and captioned the post, ''always grateful for a day making memories with the mothership...''.

The summery white waistcoat and smart trousers make for a fabulous take on Wimbledon whites. And you can purchase the waistcoat from the high-street brand Anthropologie. She styles the look with a raffia handbag from the luxury brand Marina Raphael, available for £670—one of the best designer handbags under £1000, in our opinion.

We can't get enough of this accessory! And the mini style is in with the fashion trends of 2024, having been spotted in major collections over the past fews years, from the Jacquemus Le Chiquito leather tote to Dior's Mini Saddle Bag they are all the rage!

Shop Helen's Look

exact match Anthropologie High-Neck Waistcoat £89 at Anthropologie A gorgeous wardrobe staple with plenty of styling options. Dress up with tailored trousers, a flowy skirt, or create a casual look with denim jeans and your best white trainers. Reiss Cotton Wide Leg Trousers £78 (was £150) at Reiss Made from breathable cotton, this trousers both look good and are made from high-quality fabric. These would look fantastic with a stiletto heel and blazer. Mango Square Frame Sunglasses £19.99 at John Lewis If you are still on the hunt for holiday accessories, then these glasses are a winner. The large square frame adds a dramatic touch to the style, making them bold and luxurious.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr says, ''When it comes to bags, you might think bigger is better, but this year is all about the mini bag. Particularly for a visit to Wimbledon (restrictions state bags should be no bigger than 40cm x 30cm x 30cm), a chic little bag is a style statement rather than a practical piece, so pack light. Seen on the catwalks at labels like Dior, these bags are small, but mighty.''.

A small bag may seem like a limiting design, but in our opinion, it's a wardrobe must-have, ideal for adding a touch of glamour to your capsule wardrobe. And an accessory that pairs fabulously with the best wedding guest dresses, offering just enough room for your essentials while looking so pretty to hold.

shop mini tote bags