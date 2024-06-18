Helen Skelton's sturdy walking boots with statement gold earrings and huge sunglasses made hiking look glam

Helen Skelton has shown fans how to enjoy the great outdoors and still look glam with a cool combination of walking boots, statement earrings and sunglasses.

Refusing to sacrifice comfort and function, the TV presenter was in her element as filmed her latest travel show. Joking with her co-host Dan Walker in her latest Instagram post, the 40-year-old looked happy and relaxed as she enjoyed the stunning British coastline.

While the sun was shining, Helen also was prepared for whatever the weather might throw at her as she wore multiple layers.

Barely visible beneath her oversized navy fleece, she wore a bomber jacket from Tabitha Webb which gave the summer coat a bold pop with its bright red, blue and white palette. Made from cosy cashmere, it’s not surprising that the jacket has already sold out online.

The Countryfile host also wore a classic round neck white t-shirt and a pair of khaki cargo trousers from Wyse - which added a nostalgic Y2K element to her outfit.

A post shared by Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) A photo posted by on

It was her accessories that really caught our eye though, as the presenter donned oversized aviator sunglasses from ASOS that are completely in line with 2024 sunglasses trends.

Coming in a tortoiseshell-style design, these glam sunnies had a vintage feel thanks to the rose-hued lens and additional bridge.

Though the sun has been out much, these specs have already sold out on the ASOS website as they were only £19.99.

However, Helen’s sunglasses weren't the only accessory we wanted to add to our basket.

As she was filming, she added minimal jewellery with a pair of chunky gold hoops that she has worn with previous outfits. Though Helen hasn’t revealed where her pair are from, the earrings look nearly identical to the Flow Huggie Hoops from Dean Davidson.

Shop Chunky Gold Earrings

Chunky Droplet Hoop Earrings Chunky Droplet Hoop Earrings £44 at Wolf & Badger Struggling to find a classic pair of gold hoops? Wolf & Badger has these stylish pair on sale, despite being made from sterling silver plated with 18k gold. Perfect for adding a touch of glam to any outfit, the lightweight design means these earrings will be comfortable to wear all day long. Molten Hoops in Gold Molten Hoops in Gold £70 at Astrid & Miyu A fresh take on a classic style, these Astrid and Miyu earrings will easily update your wardrobe with minimal effort. Made from 18k plated brass, these earrings have a wavy design that is more elevated than your standard hoops. Chunky Hoop Earrings Chunky Hoop Earrings £25 at Cos Simple doesn't mean boring with these chunky hoops from Cos. Made from recycled gold-plated brass, these earrings will be a staple in your wardrobe thanks to their playful, curved edges.

Of course, she came prepared for the countryside shoot with walking boots from BRGN. Hiking boots might not be a fashion staple, but you’ll be tempted to add these to your wardrobe after seeing them on the former Blue Peter host.

Unlike other boots, which come in hues of deep blacks or browns, the BRGN pair came in a cool-toned sandy shade. Perfect for muddy country lanes, these boots are durable and won’t easily stain, but are still stylish.

Even better, the khaki tone perfectly completed the cargo trousers the presenter wore.

The sun might not be making an appearance anytime soon, but Helen Skelton has proved that you don’t have to feel dishevelled on blustery walks. Her outfit is perfect for lazy dogwalks or even longer hikes, with enough layers to keep you cosy during the cloudy weather.

We might be hoping for warmer weather but even if it never arrives, we’ve taken notes from the presenter’s effortless countryside look.

Shop Walking Boots Like Helen's