We're shopping Helen Skelton's khaki quilted jacket - the chicest staple for the winter days ahead

Colder weather has got us all on the hunt for the perfect cosy jackets to layer over our favourite pieces of knitwear, and Helen Skelton just gave us the ultimate style inspiration. The presenter recently shared a picture in the chicest quilted khaki green jacket—and we've found identical high-street jackets to shop!

Styled with denim skinny jeans, the chicest white knitted jumper, and sleek black ankle boots, this look perfectly combines quality staples that are worthy of being in everyone's capsule wardrobe this season. The khaki tone and quilted texture feel luxe yet laid-back, creating a refined and polished daytime look that could easily transition from day to night. This jacket may be one of our favourites yet, and luckily there are plenty of options available on the high-street.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor comments on this jacket, "It still feels relatively warm for November, so if you're not quite ready for a puffer or wool winter coat quite yet, a quilted jacket is a great option for layering. In chic khaki, Helen's works so well with a cream knit, jeans and boots. And take it from someone who invested in a similar style two years ago and is still wearing it daily - you'll get a LOT of wear out of it!".

This combination is simply perfect for winter styling. The quilted texture of the jacket adds warmth and texture, while the khaki colour is a brilliant autumn neutral that adds an English heritage feel that's currently on trend this season. Paired with denim jeans, it strikes that ideal balance between practical and chic—a look that's ready for a walk in the countryside and for city strolling too. This look feels effortlessly put-together and also extremely easy to recreate.