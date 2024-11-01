We're shopping Helen Skelton's khaki quilted jacket - the chicest staple for the winter days ahead

Stay effortless and cosy this winter with this fabulously versatile jacket

Helen Skelton attends the ITV Palooza 2019 at The Royal Festival Hall on November 12, 2019
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Colder weather has got us all on the hunt for the perfect cosy jackets to layer over our favourite pieces of knitwear, and Helen Skelton just gave us the ultimate style inspiration. The presenter recently shared a picture in the chicest quilted khaki green jacket—and we've found identical high-street jackets to shop!

Styled with denim skinny jeans, the chicest white knitted jumper, and sleek black ankle boots, this look perfectly combines quality staples that are worthy of being in everyone's capsule wardrobe this season. The khaki tone and quilted texture feel luxe yet laid-back, creating a refined and polished daytime look that could easily transition from day to night. This jacket may be one of our favourites yet, and luckily there are plenty of options available on the high-street.

Shop Helen Skelton's Quilted Jacket Look

flat lay image of quilted jacket
Zara Water-Repellent Padded Jacket

This high-neck jacket with long sleeves will keep you warm and cosy in the winter months, the added front patch pockets are also great for keeping your essentials in. Layer over your best wool jumper and some denim jeans for a winning look.

flat lay image of quilted jacket
ONLY Quilted Oversized Coat Sage Green

This oversized quilted jacket has a slightly longer silhouette, however, this is ideal for keeping the cold out. With a zip-up finish you won't need to worry about keeping warm. Wear for daytime outings, office commutes or for weekend coffee dates.

Flat lay image of quilted jacket
Massimo Dutti Winter Jacket Green

This cropped silhouette is super chic, especially when paired with a pair of high waisted denim jeans or even tailored trousers. Just add a pair of the most comfortable trainers and you're good to go.

flat lay image of white knitted jumper
Anthropologie The Gretchen Cosy Mock-Neck Jumper

With a high neck and a swingy boxy cut this jumper is simply stunning. Match this with almost anything from your wardrobe, from a sequin skirt for the ultimate Christmas party outfit to denim jeans. Watch out for this in the Anthropologie Black Friday sale.

flat lay image of skinny jeans
Free People We The Free Raw High-Rise Jegging

You'll reach for these jeans again and again. With a stretch fit they are comfortable and easy to wear all day long. Team these with ankle boots, loafers or for an evening look pair with slingback heels.

flat lay image of New Look black boots
New Look Square Toe Ankle Boots

These ankle boots are a winter wardrobe staple that you can't go wrong with. The slightly chunky sole and a small heel will give you some extra height without the discomfort of larger heels.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor comments on this jacket, "It still feels relatively warm for November, so if you're not quite ready for a puffer or wool winter coat quite yet, a quilted jacket is a great option for layering. In chic khaki, Helen's works so well with a cream knit, jeans and boots. And take it from someone who invested in a similar style two years ago and is still wearing it daily - you'll get a LOT of wear out of it!".

This combination is simply perfect for winter styling. The quilted texture of the jacket adds warmth and texture, while the khaki colour is a brilliant autumn neutral that adds an English heritage feel that's currently on trend this season. Paired with denim jeans, it strikes that ideal balance between practical and chic—a look that's ready for a walk in the countryside and for city strolling too. This look feels effortlessly put-together and also extremely easy to recreate.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

