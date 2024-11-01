We're shopping Helen Skelton's khaki quilted jacket - the chicest staple for the winter days ahead
Stay effortless and cosy this winter with this fabulously versatile jacket
Colder weather has got us all on the hunt for the perfect cosy jackets to layer over our favourite pieces of knitwear, and Helen Skelton just gave us the ultimate style inspiration. The presenter recently shared a picture in the chicest quilted khaki green jacket—and we've found identical high-street jackets to shop!
Styled with denim skinny jeans, the chicest white knitted jumper, and sleek black ankle boots, this look perfectly combines quality staples that are worthy of being in everyone's capsule wardrobe this season. The khaki tone and quilted texture feel luxe yet laid-back, creating a refined and polished daytime look that could easily transition from day to night. This jacket may be one of our favourites yet, and luckily there are plenty of options available on the high-street.
Shop Helen Skelton's Quilted Jacket Look
This high-neck jacket with long sleeves will keep you warm and cosy in the winter months, the added front patch pockets are also great for keeping your essentials in. Layer over your best wool jumper and some denim jeans for a winning look.
This oversized quilted jacket has a slightly longer silhouette, however, this is ideal for keeping the cold out. With a zip-up finish you won't need to worry about keeping warm. Wear for daytime outings, office commutes or for weekend coffee dates.
This cropped silhouette is super chic, especially when paired with a pair of high waisted denim jeans or even tailored trousers. Just add a pair of the most comfortable trainers and you're good to go.
With a high neck and a swingy boxy cut this jumper is simply stunning. Match this with almost anything from your wardrobe, from a sequin skirt for the ultimate Christmas party outfit to denim jeans. Watch out for this in the Anthropologie Black Friday sale.
You'll reach for these jeans again and again. With a stretch fit they are comfortable and easy to wear all day long. Team these with ankle boots, loafers or for an evening look pair with slingback heels.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor comments on this jacket, "It still feels relatively warm for November, so if you're not quite ready for a puffer or wool winter coat quite yet, a quilted jacket is a great option for layering. In chic khaki, Helen's works so well with a cream knit, jeans and boots. And take it from someone who invested in a similar style two years ago and is still wearing it daily - you'll get a LOT of wear out of it!".
This combination is simply perfect for winter styling. The quilted texture of the jacket adds warmth and texture, while the khaki colour is a brilliant autumn neutral that adds an English heritage feel that's currently on trend this season. Paired with denim jeans, it strikes that ideal balance between practical and chic—a look that's ready for a walk in the countryside and for city strolling too. This look feels effortlessly put-together and also extremely easy to recreate.
