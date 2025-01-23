Leopard print and denim? Helen Skelton proves there’s no chicer combination

Helen Skelton’s leopard print trousers and dark blue denim blouse have shown how chic this style pairing can be.

If you had to pick the first styling choice that comes to mind when you think of leopard print, it probably wouldn’t have been ‘denim’, but Helen Skelton has proved that this is such a chic combination. The leopard print trend is still going strong and many people will have a leopard print piece or two in their winter capsule wardrobe. In Helen’s case it’s a pair of wide leg leopard print trousers and we saw a glimpse of them when she shared a video montage of pictures from filming BBC Morning Live. The beautiful drape of the trouser legs suggests to us that they weren’t jeans, but either way looked so comfortable and stylish.

Wide leg silhouettes are easy to wear with any footwear thanks to their loose fit and the volume of them adds a bit of instant drama and structure to an outfit. Helen Skelton’s leopard print trousers were high-waisted and she tucked in her dark blue denim blouse. This is a clever tip if you’re styling wide leg trousers or jeans and want to accentuate your waist.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

Shop Denim Tops

Karen Millen Denim Pussybow Blouse £79 at Karen Millen Available in this mid-wash blue tone and indigo, this blouse is a fabulous option if you want to recreate Helen's denim and leopard print outfit. The flowing balloon sleeves give it a feminine feel that works so well with the bow and you can tuck this into everything from trousers to skirts and jeans for a double denim look. ASOS Design Denim Bow Neck Shirt Was £40, Now £26 at ASOS This affordable denim shirt has a bow at the neckline that can be tied up or left loose like Helen did with hers. The puffed sleeves end in smart cuffs and this would look lovely with a pair of contrasting leopard print trousers and winter boots. Phase Eight Denim Tie Blouse £95 at Phase Eight The dark wash and timeless design give this blouse a more formal, elevated feel for a denim shirt and we love it. The pussybow neckline can be tied to suit your preference and outfit and the brown stitch detailing is so delicate. This is a blouse that will effortlessly take you from day to night.

Shop Leopard Print Trousers

M&S Animal Print Wide Leg Jeans £45 at M&S Crafted from pure cotton, these jeans have a wide leg style with an on-trend high waistline. They're the perfect piece to reach for when you want to be comfortable but make an impact with your outfit. Wear with a denim shirt like Helen's or a chunky roll neck jumper. M&S Animal Print Wide Leg Trousers £29.50 at M&S If you prefer the idea of leopard print trousers to jeans then these are an affordable way to embrace this pattern. They are wide leg and have added a drawstring waist and stretch in the fabric making them extra comfortable. Wear with boots and a neutral jumper for an everyday look that makes an impact. Nobody's Child Leopard Print Trousers £69 at Nobody's Child These statement high rise jeans have slight stretch to them and a slightly tapered straight leg silhouette. They're also a paler shade of leopard print than you often see which is perfect if you love this print but want a bit more of a subtle take on it.

As leopard print goes, these trousers were elegantly understated as the beige and black tones were quite muted. This makes them far simpler to style than a warm-toned leopard print can sometimes be and the contrast against Helen’s denim top was striking. Instead of a traditional button-up shirt, she went for a blouse with a feminine pussybow neckline.

She chose to leave the bow untied and draping downwards which made it a little less demure and more relaxed. The blouson sleeves were a lovely detail and the deep blue colour of the denim is one of our favourites when we want a smart-casual look. Helen is a big fan of indigo denim pieces - and leopard print - and putting them together like this made a winning outfit.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

For a more subtle take on this combination you could wear a leopard print shirt or jumper with your go-to jeans. There are also so many different ways to style leopard print with denim that can be adapted to suit your signature style, whether it’s wearing a leopard print skirt instead of trousers like Helen’s with a denim top, styling your jeans with leopard print boots or even going all-out and wearing a leopard print coat with a denim jumpsuit. Lighter or darker denim washes would work just as well with this pattern too.

Helen Skelton completed her outfit for BBC Morning Live with a pair of caramel-toned court shoe heels which are one of her most-worn footwear styles for work. However, for a more low-key outing running errands or meeting up with friends and family we would swap them for white trainers or flat black boots to tie in with the leopard spots.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by BBC Morning Live (@bbcmorninglive) A photo posted by on

The broadcaster wore her hair up and added a pair of gold hoop earrings for a touch more glamour. It seems as though she has worn this outfit - or at least a very similar one - for another day on BBC Morning Live in November last year and on this occasion she left her hair down in loose waves. This combination of leopard print and denim is clearly one she’ll keep coming back to and we can see why!